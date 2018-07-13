Evil Triplet Sings the Praises of "Space Kitten" (premiere)
Austin heavy psych trio Evil Triplet prep listeners for new LP with new single "Space Kitten".
Austin trio Evil Triplet is a space rock behemoth comprised of Steve March (guitar/vocals) Kirk Laktas (drums) and Joe Volpi (bass). The three come from impressive musical stock: Marsh was a seminal figure in the Austin punk scene of the 1970s as a member of Terminal Mind, the group that spawned the Big Boys and the Dicks. Laktas has done session work for Acid Mothers Temple, Shearwater and others while having served in the ranks of My Education and Cinders. Volpi credits including Primordial Undermind, Cinders and Reverend Glasseye.
The trio's new set, Have a Nice Trip, was recorded at Sonic Ranch Studios in West Texas and produced by Rob Halverson and Marsh with engineering from Charles Godfrey. Mixed at Halversonics Recording in Austin and mastered by Bob Weston at Chicago Mastering Service, the LP is sure to be admitted to only the most prestigious record collections in the country if not the world.
A sense of humor and lysergic tendencies preside over the record via "Space Kitten", "A Day Like Any Other", and "Pyramid Eye". With doses of Mellotron, synths and other electronics swirling about, listeners are due for a truly heady experience. The album is out on July 20 in 180g vinyl, CD and digital download in stores, etc. and may also be purchased from Super Secret Records.