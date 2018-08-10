Ex-Poets Step Out of the Shadows and into the Spotlight on "Still Waiting" (premiere)
Former Albert Hammond Jr touring and recording members Ex-Poets strike out on their own with a song that establishes a smooth, summery groove with an underlying sense of longing.
From working with Sondre Lerche to Juliana Daugherty, multi-instrumentalists Jordan Brooks and Colin Killalea have served a long and varied musical apprenticeship. Since breaking up their band Pocketknife, the duo has spent years adding groove and texture to the work of all manner of artists, most notably touring and recording with the Strokes' guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. Now, in anticipation of their forthcoming debut album Too Much Future, Ex-Poets are striking out on their own with the self-assured, strutting new single "Still Waiting".
"Still Waiting" is a song that keeps things relatively simple. Anchored by the steady thrum of a cruising bassline that strides through the song like the coolest cat swaggering through the neighbourhood. It's the kind of animated opening that perfectly suits steady rolling down long avenues whether by car or on foot. Coupled with lithe synths that snake their way around Colin Killalea's purposely elliptical lyrics, the pair establish a smooth, summery groove albeit one with an underlying sense of longing. It's a song that succeeds in leaving a lasting emotional impression, something that the pair were keen to establish.
"To me, it's a song about loss and the actions left undone. That said, these songs aren't about specific narratives. Colin will often improvise a melody using syllabic sounds and then we write lyrics around those sounds. Ultimately, the record is more about the feeling and vibe it creates rather than the lyrical intention."
On "Still Waiting" Ex-poets grab their opportunity to take centre stage.