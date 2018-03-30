FACS - 'Negative Houses' (album premiere)

Disappears have gone, but its former members in FACS take the mission to new terrain on Negative Houses.
Negative Houses
FACS
Trouble in Mind
30 March 2018
Released today and streaming here in full is the debut album from FACS, a band comprised of former Disappears members Brian Case (guitar/vocals) and Noah Leger (drums), and recently joined on bass by Alianna Kalaba (formerly of We Ragazzi and others). On their final album, Irreal, Disappears was breathing deeper and stretching further -- connecting dots, it's notable that around that time they also covered David Bowie's Low in its entirety -- and FACS expands even more on the philosophy and practice of Irreal. If the grey-and-black color schemes of the band's recent videos for "Skylarking" and "Primary" haven't given enough of a visual clue, a stark outlook guides Negative Houses. Yet it's neither dour nor bleak, but teeth-baring and tense with resistance.
Those in Chicago tonight (Friday, March 30th) can head to the Empty Bottle for FACS' album release show with DIM and Ethers. Others around the Midwest and East Coast will get the chance to see them later this spring when they head out on tour in May and June with Suuns, aesthetic kin of sorts from Montreal. The two bands seem well suited to compliment each other in a live setting, their blood and desire running hot and cold in polar directions.
Order Negative Houses from Trouble in Mind and Bandcamp.
TOUR DATES
3.30.18 Chicago IL Empty Bottle (Album Release Show) !
5.20.18 Toronto ON Smiling Buddha Bar
5.21.18 Montreal QC Casa Del Poplol
5.22.18 Boston MA Great Scott *
5.23.18 Brooklyn NY Elsewhere *
5.24.18 Washington DC Union Stage *
5.25.28 Philadelphia PA Boot & Saddle *
5.26.28 Pittsburgh PA Club Cafe *
5.27.18 Cleveland OH The Foundry *
5.29.18 Detroit MI El Club *
5.31.18 Indianapolis IN The Hi-Fi *
6.01.18 Louisville KY Zanzibar *
6.02.18 Cincinnati OH MOTR Pub
! with DIM
* with SUUNS