Faerie Ring Get Heavy, Psychedelic, and Fantastical With Debut LP, 'The Clearing' (album stream) (premiere)
Indiana fuzz merchants Faerie Ring take us back to the earliest sounds of underground heaviness while suggesting a brutal and bright future for this manner of sludge and spectacle.
Faerie Ring issues The Clearing, their debut full-length on 7 June via King Volume/Kozmik Artifactz. The album can be purchased in North America and in Europe.
The Evansville, Indiana outfit establishes its fuzzed-out madness via the opening "Bite the Ash", dancing madly backward on a sea of Captain Beyond dust that carries on throughout the psychedelic-flavored set, including the super spooky "Lost Wind", the none-more-slower "Somnium", and the aptly-titled "Heavy Trip".
Forget Dungeons & Dragons, Faerie Ring may actually open up some new portal in the universe, thrusting you into worlds previously unknown and all manners of unspeakable magic. Not for the faint of heart or the weak in imagination.