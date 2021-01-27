On Kabul Fire Vol. 2, Farhot's Afghan roots are not the only parts of his musical identity, but they are integral, represented in samples from film, folk music, and voices from his distant home.

Farhot's 'Kabul Fire Vol. 2' Is a Luscious Look at Afghanistan

