Farm Aid Reminds One to Think Globally, Act Locally
The annual Farm Aid benefit festival was held in Connecticut for the first time and included performances from Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgraves and more.
Farm Aid is one of the longest-running, if not the longest, charity concert series. The 2018 edition of the festival took place at the Meadows Music Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut, the fest's first visit to the state in its 30-plus-year run. The same team, Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, and Neil Young, behind the first incarnation of the festival, continue to organize and run it. Those three musicians joined a terrific line-up, which included Kacey Musgraves, Dave Matthews with Tim Reynolds, Margo Price, Chris Stapleton, and Sturgill Simpson, to encourage people to support local farmers.
As Neil Young said, "Look what's happening in the world. Please pay attention and support your family farms. Let's see if we can get them growing again." It's a simple reminder to think globally but act locally. The performance itself was live streamed. Farm Aid has archived video on their YouTube channel and we have a few video highlights below along with some photos. But also, check out a more extensive photo gallery here. Many of the performers are still on the road or connected (inadvertently perhaps) to other projects. Of note, Nelson and his music will be celebrated in Nashville next month at a star-studded event featuring Emmylou Harris, the Avett Brothers, and many more. Musgraves embarks on her 'Oh, What a World' North American tour in 2019, running from January to March. Margo Price is closing out 2018 with a few shows in the Northeast including a New Year's Eve show in Brooklyn, and Young has solo dates in Minneapolis at the end of January. And we can't forget that Dave Matthews endorsed Ryley Walker's Lilywhite Sessions covers album (album standout "Grey Street" performance is below)
Neil Young & Promise of the Real - Ohio (Live at Farm Aid 2018) www.youtube.com
John Mellencamp - Jack & Diane (Live at Farm Aid 2018) www.youtube.com
Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds - Grey Street (Live at Farm Aid 2018) www.youtube.com
Willie Nelson & Family - Move it On Over (Live at Farm Aid 2018) www.youtube.com
Jamey Johnson - High Cost of Living (Live at Farm Aid 2018) www.youtube.com
Margo Price - Cocaine Cowboys (Live at Farm Aid 2018) www.youtube.com