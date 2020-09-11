Music

Fave Five: Roosevelt

Evan Sawdey
11 Sep 2020
Photo: Joseph Strauch / Courtesy of Shore Fire

German synthpop wunderkid Roosevelt continues to tease out new singles from a potential third album, but this "Five Favorite Synth Sounds in a Song" is an electronic history lesson in and of itself.

Echoes [single]
Roosevelt

Grecco-Roman

19 August 2020

When the young Marius Lauber premiered his first song "Sea" under his stage name of Roosevelt back in 2012, the idea of mixing indie rock aesthetics with disco-synth energy wasn't new, but boy did he do it well. A following started and only continued to grow in the years since, culminating with two full-length albums and numerous remix projects to his name. Building his fanbase slowly but surely, the energetic Lauber continues to tease out a third record with a pair of new 2020 singles, "Sign" and "Echoes".

What's particularly striking about Lauber's new material is how after putting his influences into a melting pot on his first two records to see what unique synthpop alchemy arises, these two releases speak more directly to the root of his influences. That's especially true in how they nod to the arpeggiated sounds of classic recordings of Frankie Knuckles and Giorgio Moroder. "Sign" dances in the neon-framed shadows of Moroder's 1980s work, specifically his synthy soundtrack efforts and pop album collaboration with the Human League's Philip Oakey. "Echoes", meanwhile, recalls those percolating electronic tones that roll over into larger, dancier melodies, itself echoing Knuckles' legendary hit "Your Love" as well as Moroder's own early experiments in the form of "I Feel Love" and the Midnight Express soundtrack.

Always a student of dance music, it's clear that for whatever his next project is shaping up to be, Lauber has dug deep into the inner workings of dance music and studied the history vigorously. As such, when it came time to pick a topic for PopMatters' Fave Five, he went with his "Five Favorite Synth Sounds in a Song", which couldn't be more apt. We might even take it as a sign.

Frankie Knuckles - "Your Love" (1989)

I remember hearing this song in a clothing store in my teenage years and how it blew me away. Although the intro arpeggiator's notes are really as simple as can be, the sound seems to be moving around, and it has this very lucid quality to it. It's what I try a lot in my own music as well -- to keep the melodies relatively simple, so they have room to impress with their sound rather than with too many notes.

LCD Soundsystem - "You Wanted a Hit" (2010)

There are a lot of great synth sounds in all of LCD Soundsystem's discography but this one stands out to me. How the polyphonic chords and the lead melody are layered in the intro is pure bliss and synth heaven. The chords are a Korg Poly Ensemble which I bought after seeing it in a making-of video to this song -- and I used it a lot on my new material. The fast Arpeggiator in the intro is a Yamaha CS60, which is one of my favorite synths of all time. I have one in my studio at the moment but it's a long-term loan from a befriended band.

Suzanne Ciani - Buchla Concerts 1975 (2016)

I listen to this record a lot when I do breaks in the studio or when I have to set up a microphone setting or new gear. It's done entirely on a Buchla 100 system from the 1960s. Sam from Floating Points introduced me to them a few years ago when we were DJing at the same party in Berlin. It's incredible to me how rich and dense the Buchla textures on this record sound, although there are mostly just two monophonic layers built on top of each other. It's definitely a synth that is still on my bucket list and that I want to get my head around in the future. I'm already trying to understand the structuring of it with the Arturia plug-in version, which sounds great as well.

Mort Garson - "Plantasia" (1976)

A friend gave me this on vinyl, and it's so amazing. It's a whole record made to play for your plants. The opening track that I chose has a Moog Theremin lead sound on it that sounds super nostalgic to me and always brings back memories of playing the first Zelda games when I was a kid. I sometimes listened to the whole record when I got back home from the studio while working on the new material. Part of the magic of it is that you don't really know who's behind it. There's some info about the composer Mort Garson, but it feels like playing music from another planet as you don't know much about the making of this record. It kind of lives in its own world to me.

The Whitest Boy Alive - "Island" (2009)

Daniel Nentwig, the Whitest Boy Alive keyboard player, is definitely one of the most inspiring synth players to me. He introduced me to Crumar, an Italian synth brand that built unique synthesizers in the 1970s. They have an incredibly warm and rich quality to them. Daniel plays the DS2 model in Whitest Boy Alive, which is this weird Minimoog clone that also has a polyphonic mode. He uses it mainly in a percussive way. However, there are these lush chords coming in in the second verse in this song that are building into this great, euphoric crescendo.

Roosevelt - Sign (Official Video) www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
lcd soundsystem frankie knuckles suzanne ciani mort garson the whitest boy alive electropop electronic synthpop indie pop roosevelt

Music

Books

Film

Recent
Film

Buster Keaton's Last Silent Masterpieces: 'The Cameraman' and 'Spite Marriage'

Buster Keaton was aware that the camera can be a catalyst of violence, especially stereotypical violence, for audience consumption -- and that it could also evoke the shared joy of cathartic laughter.

Music

Doves Deliver a Familiar Yet Fresh Brand of Melancholy on 'The Universal Want'

Mournfulness can provide comfort at a time like this, especially when presented with the kind of sincerity, wisdom, and songwriting skill that Doves haven't lost in their time away.

Music

'All I Can Say' Examines the Final Years of Blind Melon's Shannon Hoon

When the Blind Melon vocalist Shannon Hoon died in 1995, he left behind a tape archive that captured him in his most intimate moments. Directors Danny Clinch, Taryn Gould, and Colleen Hennessy discuss the beauty and tragedy of the musician's life.

Music

Fave Five: Roosevelt

German synthpop wunderkid Roosevelt continues to tease out new singles from a potential third album, but this "Five Favorite Synth Sounds in a Song" is an electronic history lesson in and of itself.

Books

Manual for Survival's History of Chernobyl Resonates in Our Time of COVID-19

Shortly after the reactor explosion in Chernobyl in 1986, officials in Belarus offered up an argument that will be hauntingly familiar to those tracking the spread of COVID-19.

Music

20 Years Ago Barenaked Ladies Found Maturity with 'Maroon'

Released back in September 2000, Maroon saw Barenaked Ladies confronting adulthood and leaving novelty behind.

Music

Delta Spirit Return with 'What Is There'

At nearly 15 years, Delta Spirit are still trying to figure out where they want to go on What Is There.

Music

Tricky's 'Fall to Pieces' Lacks the Risk-Taking of his Early Work

Tricky's Fall to Pieces gives the impression of an artist struggling to sustain his vision, leaning on his collaborators to make up for the lack of it. Like on the last two albums, Tricky sounds too restrained here.

Music

Pop's Cristina Hart May Be a "Bad Girlfriend" But She's Honest

London's Cristina Hart may be a "Bad Girlfriend", but she has a way with a catchy dance pop tune.

Music

Ade Mai Sings "I Love You More" as He Celebrates New Adventure

Ade Mai is a rising folk-pop singer originally from Finland but now based in Bournemouth, and his new single "I Love You More" is an instantaneous earworm.

Music

Darlingside's Folk-Pop Shimmers and Shines on "Green + Evergreen"

Folk pop's Darlingside share "Green + Evergreen" from the upcoming LP, Fish Pond Fish. As usual, Darlingside sport divinely gorgeous harmonies, so beautiful they really drive the song.

Music

Alan McGee Goes It Alone With New Label Creation 23

From a multi-million dollar record label to an iPhone and an Instagram account, Alan McGee is reinventing the record industry once again, one single at a time.

Books

Nicholas Buccola's 'The Fire Is Upon Us' Is Obscured by the Smoke

Nicholas Buccola's The Fire Is Upon US is, at times, marred by glibness, impatience, and ahistorical tendencies that suggest, to an extent, it is also a reflective of the deteriorating conditions that mark our public discourse in 2020.

Music

Sam Prekop Discusses Summer Places and His Modes of Musical Creation

The Sea and Cake frontman Sam Prekop discusses process on his latest solo record, Comma, noting that its creation "has definitely changed my focus for the better and created new and interesting challenges -- and not have it feel like dopey electronic music".

Music

Sam Prekop's Painterly Signature Looms Large on 'Comma'

Comma is Sam Prekop's fullest realization of his Brian Eno-like effort to toe the line between rock narratives and the avant-garde.

Music

Austin Lucas Shares Politically-Charged "Already Dead" (premiere)

Marrying heartland rock with a punk ethos, Austin Lucas charts a new course on his upcoming LP, Alive in the Hot Zone! "They may seek to terrorize us into submission, but they can't stop joy, they can't stop love," he says.

Music

Irish Alt-Pop Artist Rebekah Fitch Faces Loss on "Dust" (premiere)

Irish alt-pop singer-songwriter Rebekah Fitch possesses a powerful and moving voice filled with emotion, and her latest single "Dust" is a gorgeous elegy on loss.


Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS



Features
Collapse Expand Features

PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.