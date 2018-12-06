The Best Jazz of 2018
The definition of "jazz" has never been broader, and the music has never been brighter. Two PopMatters critics pick their favorites in four modern jazz categories.
Almost 20 years into the new century, it is increasingly tough to say what "jazz" even is, not to mention choosing the best of the category in any given year. The wealth of great music flowing from the jazz tradition is huge and wide, with much of it still coming as straight-ahead swing, dazzling bebop, sultry singing in the style of Ella Fitzgerald or Joe Williams, or funky groove music that thrived in the 1970s fusion heyday. We believe the music of the "jazz" tradition that defined 2018, however, was continuing to redefine the genre. We heard this music—still innovative and occasionally revolutionary even a century after its birth—as coming in four categories. There is still new Instrumental Modern Jazz tied back to a set of both mainstream and avant-garde traditions that is brilliantly innovative within those confines. Additionally, our favorites came as the compositionally daring New Jazz, Jazz Combined with Other Genres, the New Vocal Jazz that is so much more than just swung/sung standards. In each of these four categories, the music was so rich that we had to leave at least a dozen deserving dates off this list.
Beyond our four buckets, there are critical trends to mention in the jazz we loved this year. First, our list contains more music led, composed, or featuring brilliant women musicians. That is not because more women are making great jazz but because we made an effort to pay attention to these great artists in greater proportion this year. We are grateful, as critics, for the readers who called us out on this blind spot. Second, we were fascinated to see that our favorite music came from veteran legends such as Wayne Shorter and Charles Lloyd but also much younger artists (guitarist Julian Lage is just 30 years old), and of course from every age in between. Jazz is decidedly not only the province of old folks, but their wisdom and history don't hurt. As in previous years, while there are a few releases from major labels (notably the still-vital Blue Note), most of the good stuff is being made independently.
Finally, it seems important to note that our favorite music often fell into more than one of our buckets. For example, some of the best vocal jazz, naturally, crossed genres, touching on folk or hip-hop or world music. Some of the New Jazz often utilized vocalists in innovative ways. This lesson is probably the most important one for jazz in 2018. Whatever that word still means (if it ever meant anything at all), the art form was always and continues to be supremely mutable. "Jazz" is music that originated in the African-American culture and restlessly connects to every musical culture in the U.S. and around the world—surely the source of its resilience. And at a time when even the most accessible jazz seems to be a form of art music, its path to continued vitality would seem to be in its restless communication with the wider world of great art, musical or otherwise.
Instrumental Modern Jazz: Still Thrilling
There was a wealth of Instrumental Modern Jazz that is still finding fresh ways of making swinging music featuring strong improvisers playing over themes. Some of the playing is "inside" and some is harmonically adventurous, but it all largely within the tradition established between 1920 and 1980. Ageless veterans like Wayne Shorter and Dave Holland sit side by side with rising players such as trombonist Samuel Blaser and tenor saxophonist Noah Preminger. That said, we could easily have included the fresh alto player Caroline Davis, whose Heart Tonic rode a hip edge between mainstream swing and tricky new jazz. Similarly, the brilliant Nels Cline 4 (with guitarist Julian Lage, who is on our list) released Currents, Constellations, which both swung and rocked in equal measure. That said, here were our six favorites in this category in alphabetical order.
Samuel Blaser Trio – Taktlos Zürich 2017 (Hatology)
The Samuel Blaser Trio might most properly fit in our Instrumental Modern Jazz category, but that's not to say they're traditional. They are, of course, your standard multinational trombone-guitar-drums trio, and if it seems like something's missing (a piano, maybe?), they use that to their advantage. Few ensembles right now have as much sense of space like this one, playing off gaps in the music to build their themes (one of which comes from Igor Stravinsky). Guitarist Marc Ducret develops much of his work through short bursts, more blips than melody, even though his longer lines more than do their job. Blaser's trombone playing succeeds through its flexibility; he coaxes a wide range of sounds through his instrument, each suited for (and creating) a particular moment. Drummer Peter Brunn can nearly disappear at times, but the approach allows him to do more than just build a foundation, offering surprising points of conversation when he plays more dramatically and subtly shading the music when he doesn't. The lineup may be unusual, but this Zurich date proves that this trio is far more than a novelty as they push boundaries.
Dave Holland – Uncharted Territories (Dare2)
These days it's easy to forget that bassist Dave Holland – who has been part of the music's tasteful but adventurous mainstream for the last 40 years – started out as rule-breaker and a firebrand, playing not only with Miles Davis's late 1960s quintet and electric ensemble but also with folks like Sam Rivers and Anthony Braxton. Here, he gets together without fellow Englishman Evan Parker, a vigorous free improviser, and two younger stars of the new jazz scene in New York, percussionist Ches Smith and keyboardist Craig Taborn. All the music here is freely improvised in quartets, trios, and duos. Despite the lack of composition, there is an open lyricism that pervades nearly all of the relatively brief (usually about five minutes) performances. The musicians aren't likely to seize the spotlight but prefer to play in an interwoven ensemble style and, although the date spotlights freedom, the approach to rhythm is pliant and relatively swinging. This music, if not lyrical and easy on the ears, nevertheless gives freedom a good name. It is symphonic, intimate, careful, and beautiful.
Noah Preminger – Genuinity (Criss Cross)
Few musicians have a greater sense of tradition than tenor saxophonist Noah Preminger. He doesn't limit his historical recoveries to just jazz, as indicated by his work with Rob Garcia on their Dead Composers club, or his explorations of protest music or Mississippi blues. Preminger succeeded in each of these endeavors, but his turn to his own compositions and more traditional jazz led to Genuinity and his best work as a leader over the past few years. Part of the success stems from the quartet's ability to lock into one another, both in the rhythm section and in the exchanges between Preminger and trumpeter Jason Palmer. Drummer Dan Weiss provides Preminger's compositions with some inventiveness, helping with both the groove and the surprises. Ten albums in as a leader, Preminger's found his voice and the group to help him express it. Genuinity indicates his strength as a composer and a player, but it also reflects the health of traditional jazz.
Wayne Shorter – Emanon (Blue Note)
Wayne Shorter's compositional skills provide concept album Emanon with its force. Shorter shows a meticulous approach to these tracks, but more toward care than toward caution. The recordings breathe, relying on collective performance but also a sort of intertextual history. Shorter restlessly reworks previous pieces as well as new ones, moving between an orchestral sound and a more intimate and revealing quartet. Both sets of performances work, and they reveal the internal mechanisms of each piece. The entire set fits into a traditional jazz framework – aside from the sci-fi graphic novel that lends narrative Emanon – but Shorter continues to find new ways to use standard forms. His more structured pieces make the freer forms more provocative, which in turn make the tighter works carry weight within the strictures, offering less a sense of regulation and more of the adventures available within a chosen, not inherent inscribed, context. It's a fitting sense for an expansive album about freedom across the multiverse.
Sound Prints – Scandal (Greenleaf)
Ostensibly, the scandal behind the title of the second album from saxophonist Joe Lovano and trumpeter Dave Douglas relates to the quintet's challenging of the traditional rules of jazz and improvisation. That idea might not entirely hold; these pieces are, after, pretty accessible in structure and harmonics. It's the skill within those strictures, though, that makes the album so engaging. Neither Lovano nor Douglas sound beholden to their predecessors (explicitly Wayne Shorter, though hints of some of jazz's marquee names appear), and their interwoven parts give the album its specific tenor. Linda May Han Oh adds sprightly bass playing that keeps nearly all the tracks bouncing. The highly skilled group, despite sounding straightforward at times, does pull off enough surprises – solo lines, time changes, odd meters – that the album never loses intrigue. It might not be a scandal, but it does deserve some headlines.
Cuong Vu – Change in the Air (RareNoise)
This recording reunites the trumpeter Cuong Vu's Seattle-based trio (featuring bassist Luke Bergman and drummer Ted Poor) with guitarist Bill Frisell, who recently moved back to New York from the Pacific Northwest. Composing duties are split among the band, and the results are both varied and wonderful: a languorous waltz, a chiming pop samba, chilling ballads, and a modern tune with a swirling theme. The group can rock and it can play pretty ballads, it obeys the post-bop "inside" rules when it wants to and tosses them away when that works for the song. More than anything, all the players reflect the melodic yet fierce sensibility of the leader, a trumpeter who is less consumed with played high or fast than with creating colors, textures, and feeling. Change in the Air is reminiscent of one of 2017's best recordings, Ron Miles's I Am a Man, also recorded west of the Mississippi. Which may or may not mean something, but it's great to hear jazz, not from New York, Chicago, or Europe arresting our ears.
