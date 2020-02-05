Fernando Lagreca Shares New Dynamic House Tune "Dissociation" (premiere)
Lagreca playfully toys with the natural dynamic of a club tune as he guides the listener to somewhere a little off the beaten track on "Dissociation".
"Dissociation" is the first taste of Uruguayan/Italian house producer, Fernando Lagreca's forthcoming new album Infamous. As with the rest of the material on the album, "Dissociation" finds Lagreca playfully toying with the natural dynamic of a club tune as he guides the listener to somewhere a little off the beaten track.
Opening in cool, serene fashion with swells of smooth, ambient, electronics, it doesn't take long for the track to show it's true club colors. Quickly moving from warm to downright sizzling Lagreca layers the track with clattering house beats and vibrant, surging synths. By itself, it would be a bona fide dancefloor filler, but factor in Chantelle R's vocals and it reaches a whole new level entirely.
Chantelle R's soulful, powerful vocals have a very physical, sensual quality but with a little late-night edge. Her infectious confidence permeates the music allowing Langreca to pull the music in different, unexpected directions.
Taken from his most eclectic and adventurous album to date, "Dissociation" is the sound of Lagreca at his enigmatic best.