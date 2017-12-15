Powered by RebelMouse
Theatre

​'The Ferryman': Ephemeral Ideas, Eternal Tragedies

Ana Yorke
5m
The current cast of The Ferryman in London's West End. Photo by Johan Persson. (Courtesy of The Corner Shop)

Staggeringly multi-layered, dangerously fast-paced and rich in characterizations, dialogue and context, Jez Butterworth's new hit about a family during the time of Ireland's the Troubles leaves the audience breathless, sweaty and tearful, in a nightmarish, dry-heaving haze.

"Vanishing. It's a powerful word, that"

Northern Ireland, Rural Derry, 1981, nighttime. The local ringleader of the Irish Republican Army gun-toting comrades ambushes a priest and tells him that the body of one Seamus Carney has been recovered. It is said that the man had spent a full ten years rotting in a bog. The IRA gunslinger, Muldoon, orders the priest to arrange for the Carney family not to utter a word of what had happened to the wretched man.

Morning at the home of the Carney family. Quinn and Caitlin Carney enjoy a peaceful dawn of a new day. Quinn, a sturdy farmer, preparing for the celebration of the Harvest, a most joyous day, playfully teases Caitlin about a seemingly impossible decision: if she only had one car with her to save four people in mortal peril, who would she save, The Beatles, The Stones, or Led Zeppelin? "Led Zeppelin," prompts Caitlin, much to Quinn's dismay. He implores, she reconsiders. Finally, she agrees to combine and take Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, and any one of The Beatles members with her -- and Keith Richards, but only if he takes a bath!

The pastoral is interrupted by little Honor, who reminds her father that it's time for breakfast. The curtains are drawn apart, and the light comes in; the entire family is fast awakened, among them Uncle Pat, Aunt Pat, the pensive Aunt Maggie Far Away, Quinn's seven children, and his wife, Mary. Swiftly and quietly, Caitlin withdraws from the scene. She is not Quinn's wife, but Seamus', and for the past decade, she's been pining under Quinn's roof, with her teenage son Oishin, waiting for news of her husband.

Lamentably, soon we will find out that the fate of all 17 members of the Carney family is plagued by far more than Quinn's and Caitlin's doomed longing for each other, or even Seamus' sudden disappearance.

Jez Butterworth, aptly described by the Guardian as a "visionary fast becoming a theatrical great", has scored another triumph with The Ferryman, a mesmerizing, all-encompassing, three-and-a-half-hour-long epic meditation on the passage of time, the fickleness of idea(l)s, and the catastrophe of living with loss and uncertainty. Staggeringly multi-layered, dangerously fast-paced and rich in characterizations, dialogue and context, Butterworth's new hit leaves the audience breathless, sweaty and tearful, in a nightmarish, dry-heaving haze.

Butterworth, no stranger to fame and praise, scored his latest massive hit in 2009, with the brilliant Jerusalem, written for and brought to life by Mark Rylance. This time the maverick of satire and life's many mishaps teams up with the always reliable and manic Sam Mendes, who flawlessly brought the scale and scope of this family's existence to life. Butterworth previously collaborated with Mendes on two James Bond films, Skyfall and Spectre, where Butterworth was "on call to polish the script". The play, which premiered on 27 April 2017, at the Royal Court Theatre in London, became a modern classic in record time, having scored 15 five-star reviews from all major British publications within days; it has also since become the fastest-selling play in the 61 years of theater's history. A West End relocation was immediately in sight, and the current run is comfortably occupying the stage of the Gielgud Theatre, where the performance will be extended for a third run until 19 May 2018, due to overwhelming demand.

With both the critics and the audiences raving, it came as little surprise that on 3 December, the play won three gongs at this year's London Evening Standard Theatre Awards, including the accolades for Best Play, Best Director, and the Emerging Talent Award, picked up by the incredible Tom Glynn-Carney.

At first glance, and typical for the elusive depth of Butterworth's writing, The Ferryman seems to be a formulaic family dramedy, an extraordinary story about ordinary people who live their lives quietly and inconsequentially, longing for the bygone times, inertly wrapped in their own little, 50-acre rural estate world. Mendes' immaculate scenography and choreography purposefully intend to fully immerse us in the world of the mundane, the uneventful and especially the relatable nature of these people's lives; however ,Butterworth's script effortlessly expands and dives head first to explore the topics of war, politics, poverty, social tension, justice, undisclosed desires, and vanishing.

The current cast of The Ferryman in London's West End. Photo by Johan Persson. (Courtesy of The Corner Shop)

The inspiration for the deeply moving story came from the disappearance of Eugene Simons, the uncle of Butterworth's wife, Laura Donnelly, who played Caitlin during the first run. Simons was a former IRA activist who disappeared in 1981, only to be found dead in 1984. Eventually he was added to the list of the 18 "Disappeared", the people believed to have been abducted, murdered and secretly buried during the Troubles. By exploring a deeply personal tragedy, the writer succeeds in creating a universal tale of loss, uncertainty, and the avoidance of facing the demons from one's past.

Adequately and purposefully, the story is fully centered around the common folk of Northern Ireland, farmers, the old and the innocent, people who want nothing to do with violence but who, like so many others, have been dealt a bad hand. While they prepare for the Harvest of 1981, ten republican prisoners die of hunger at the Maze prison, among them Bobby Sands, whose name is brought up when the elders heatedly quarrel over the nature and endurance of political ideals. In the infamous hunger strike and the attention it received from the international community, the IRA saw an opportunity for advancing its own fight, but the cause is tarnished by the ever-expanding list of The Disappeared.

Among The Disappeared is Seamus Carney, Quinn's brother and Caitlin's husband. His decade-long absence has reduced his wife's life to waiting and quiet desperation; her memory of him is fickle and malleable, like that of a woman speaking of her former lover, unsure of the quality of the relationship gone by. At times it seems as though she loved him, as though she still does. Often she recites the instances in which she heard someone speak about seeing him, where they saw him, what he was wearing and where he was going. Other times she claims she knew he was dead all along -- a profoundly poignant vignette about Seamus' car and the way he always parked it is nothing short of heart-crushing. To avoid raising a small child on her own, Caitlin sought shelter under the roof of another former IRA crony, Quinn Carney, and his family of 11, but little did she know that she would become a hostage of love and her memory in that home. Quinn is now a reformed, withdrawn and responsible family man, one who believes in a better tomorrow through work and simple life; both he and Caitlin are honest and considerate people, their love is purely platonic.

Please don't ad block PopMatters.

We are wholly independent, with no corporate backers.

Simply whitelisting PopMatters is a show of support. Thank you.

However, the family love triangle is fully fleshed out by Quinn's peculiarly ill wife, Mary, who has spent years ailing in the confines of her bedroom, while her seven children are mostly raised by Caitlin and the elders, the charming Uncle and Aunt Pat (Patrick and Patricia, respectively), with occasional help from the mostly quiet Aunt Maggie Far Away. While the family joyously prepares for The Harvest, the celebration is interrupted by an unexpected visitor, Father Horrigan, Carney's harbinger of doom. The gut-wrenching discussion between him, Caitlin and Quinn is overheard by the young Oishin, and the drama takes a turn for the worse from then on. We end up spending about two more hours guessing and dissecting the proverbial Enemy of each and every one of the concerned: Is it the English? Is it the IRA? Is it the next-door cousins? Is it your priest? Is it yourself?

Butterworth may be English (albeit with two Irish grandparents), still he manages to deliver not only a Great Irish Tragedy, but a Great Tragedy as such. With his impeccable sense of character development and stories which flesh his protagonists out, in more than three hours (and two intermissions between acts), he imbues every single one of his 20+ characters with life and gives them a space of their own. The author's accomplishment is made all the greater when we find out that the majority of characters are children and teenagers -- it is through their naïve eyes that we witness the horrors of violence and other people's hidden agendas. The girls don't want to think about war but about boys, while the boys are divided between those who would prefer not to "end up in a ditch with a bullet to the back of their head", and those who believe the IRA is the only way out from the misery they live in. Their innocence and frenzied enthusiasm, regardless of their stance, are touching and frightening at once. Through their interactions with the elders the audience gains insight into the human spirit, the love, the dreams, and the vanishing of it all.

Irvin Yalom recently said in an interview that life is about "slowly losing everything", and The Ferryman is exactly that, a drama about the two most horrific, universal human fates, that of the vanishing of love, joy, trust and life, and the only worse fate, that of uncertainty and anticipation of something that will never happen. Though The Troubles is a complex socio political problem which could be difficult to explain to audiences from outside Britain, the final proof that Butterworth earns a spot among the great playwrights of our time comes from the simple manner in which he presents all this, through the lives of everyday people, whose stories we recognize and can identify with, anywhere in the world.

Butterworth's and Mendes' efforts are best supported by an astonishing cast. The performances are uniformly strong, though some stand out, notably William Houston as Quinn, Sarah Greene as Caitlin, Laurie Davidson as Shane Corcoran, and Maureen Beattie as Aunt Maggie Far Away. I wish I had the opportunity to see Paddy Considine as Quinn and Laura Donnelly as Caitlin, but their successors are so good, so ferocious and primal, there's no need to wish for anyone else to be in their shoes.

If Butterworth managed to aptly show the attitude toward life, death and vanishing through the eyes of four generations of ordinary people, then Mendes, one of the most celebrated modern British theater auteurs, really pushed the envelope with his direction here. His eye for detail and the desire for full authenticity are unparalleled -- the kitchen of the Carney household is reminiscent of most other cookeries, with messy tabletops and pantries suggesting someone has a bit of a hoarding problem. The level of realism is impressive, which means we get live bunnies literally pulled out of sleeves, a live goose chased around the house, and a real nine-month-old infant, the youngest member of the household. Designer Rob Howell went out of his way to accommodate every one of Mendes' and producer Sonia Friedman's whims, but the real star of the creative team is the lighting designer, Peter Mumford. His rendition of natural light, especially during "dusk", is extraordinary.

While most playwrights and creative teams struggle to make even a 90-minute play compelling, here three and a half hours fly by. Seamus Carney may have vanished, but his soul is still forced to wander the Earth and haunt the living. Unsurprisingly, toward the end every line brings Ancient Greece to mind. During some 30 years of The Troubles, more than 3,500 people vanished -- over half were civilians. As in every other armed conflict, it is mostly the innocent who get hurt. It is refreshing to see that someone took the time to tell all those stories through the eyes of the commoners.

The Ferryman is at the Gielgud Theatre in London, currently booking until 19 May 2018.

Related Articles Around the Web
irish republican army jez butterworth performance-oriented the troubles drama sam mendes tragedy rob howell sonia friedman peter mumford black comedy thriller rosalie craig owen mcdonnell justin edwards the ferryman
9
Music

The 60 Best Albums of 2017

From genre-busting electronic music to new highs in the ever-evolving R&B scene, from hip-hop and Americana to rock and pop, 2017's music scenes bestowed an embarrassment of riches upon us.


60. White Hills - Stop Mute Defeat (Thrill Jockey)

White Hills epic '80s callback Stop Mute Defeat is a determined march against encroaching imperial darkness; their eyes boring into the shadows for danger but they're aware that blinding lights can kill and distort truth. From "Overlord's" dark stomp casting nets for totalitarian warnings to "Attack Mode", which roars in with the tribal certainty that we can survive the madness if we keep our wits, the record is a true and timely win for Dave W. and Ego Sensation. Martin Bisi and the poster band's mysterious but relevant cool make a great team and deliver one of their least psych yet most mind destroying records to date. Much like the first time you heard Joy Division or early Pigface, for example, you'll experience being startled at first before becoming addicted to the band's unique microcosm of dystopia that is simultaneously corrupting and seducing your ears. - Morgan Y. Evans

Keep reading... Show less
best music of 2017 best albums best albums of 2017
Film

Necessity, not Ambition: Sonia Kronlund on Her Documentary, 'The Prince of Nothingwood'

Salim Shaheen (courtesy of Pyramide Films)

If The Prince of Nothingwood will popularly be remembered for celebrating the creative spirit of its star Salim Shaheen, it is equally an important communication on Afghanistan, it's culture and its people.

"Now I am just more tired and poor. So no, I haven't changed. I'm just older and more tired," says French radio journalist and documentarian Sonia Kronlund, as she looks back on the experience of making The Prince of Nothingwood (2017).

Joining Salim Shaheen, the most popular and prolific actor-director-producer in Afghanistan on his 111th no budget feature, Kronlund documents the week-long shoot and the events surrounding it. She crafts an insight into a larger than life persona, yet amidst the comedy and theatricality of Shaheen and his troupe of collaborators, she uncovers the heavier tones of the everyday reality of war and patriarchal oppression. If The Prince of Nothingwood will popularly be remembered for celebrating the creative spirit of its star, it is equally an important communication on Afghanistan, it's culture and its people. Alongside the awareness of the country cultivated by mainstream media news outlets, Kronlund's film offers an insight into a country that can humanise the prejudice and xenophobic tendencies of a western perspective towards Afghanistan.

In October of this year at the UK premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, Kronlund spoke with PopMatters about being driven by questions rather than inspiration. She also reflected on the subjective nature of documentary filmmaking, the necessary artistic compromises of filming in Afghanistan, and feeling a satisfaction with imperfections.

Why filmmaking as a means of expression? Was there an inspirational or defining moment?

Not really, no. I have always done documentary. I used to write scripts and TV series but I only make documentaries myself for radio and television. For this story, I figured out after a while that it deserved a bigger ambition and a bigger screen and that's why I don't very much believe in inspiration. To be honest, I made this film because I had to do something. I didn't have a big project where I thought: I want to make this. I went there and I found a little money and at the end the ambition and the inspiration came along the way. But there was not an urgent necessity to make this film. It fits with a lot of things that I'm interested in, like popular culture -- What does art stand for and why do we go to the cinema? What is the purpose? This is a question I'm interested in, but inspiration, not so much.

Has The Prince of Nothingwood provided you with the answers to those questions?

It has, and I hope it helps people to think about this question. It tells you that there is an urgent need to make images, to make films, even during war,and even if you don't have the money. And even if the films are not very good, they will find somebody who will like them. So something is going to happen, and I think that's very touching. I don't like Shaheen's films, I hardly watched them -- I paid somebody to watch them. But I'm very moved by all these people that do like his films, and it makes you think about the value of art and the purpose of why we make cinema. I used to study aesthetics in London, so it was one of the questions I had and while the film is lighter than this, that's what was in mind.

The film uses Shaheen as a doorway, beginning as a story about one man which becomes a story about Afghanistan, its people and culture.

Yeah, but it's not so much about Afghanistan and it's not my purpose is to say things about the country. There's one guy like him in Iran who makes cowboy movies in the Iranian desert and there's also a guy like that in Tunisia. I mean you have this person with an urgent need to film whatever they have under their hand and since it's war, then it tells you something about the war. But it's not so much interested in him.

There was a lot of editing, 148 hours that you haven't seen [laughs]. Making a documentary is really telling a story and I don't have any idea of objectivity -- it is my point of view on Shaheen. Some people say to me that they would like to show his films, that they really want to see his films, and I say: "You don't see how much I have edited. I show you the very nice parts of his films." People think he's a great filmmaker and that's the story I wanted to tell -- but I could have told another story.

To my mind, objectivity is a human construct, a falsity that does not exist.

Except mathematics maybe, and sometimes physics.

The purist opinion of documentary as objective is therein built on a faulty premise. From the subjective choices of the filmmakers that bleed into the film to the subjectivity of the subjects, it's not purely objective. Hence, it calls into question the traditional dividing line of the objectivity of documentary and the subjectivity of narrative fiction.

Totally! It's the editing, and why you chose this guy, how you film it and what you show, or what you don't show. It's not only subjectivity, it's storytelling. Not many people ask me about this, they take it for granted that it's the real Shaheen. But I'm not lying, I'm not saying things that aren't true, but I am telling a story, a fictional story out of what I filmed. I took scenes that happened one day and I put them with another story that happened three months later and that's why we had seven months of editing with three editors. So it was a lot of work.

One of the striking aspects of the film are the light and comedic moments offset by a darker and heavier sensibility, which include moments when, for example, Shaheen talks about arranged marriages.

We made 70rough cuts and there was one version we tested and you couldn't believe you were in Afghanistan. People would say: "Oh this is too funny. You don't see Afghanistan, it's just a bunch of crazy guys." I then said: "Let's put in a little more darkness." You then have to strike a balance and to me, if it's not perfect, I'm happy.

Shooting the film in a dangerous and volatile part of the world, was the approach that once you had enough footage you then looked to shaping the film in the edit?

It's not when you feel you have enough, it's finding a balance between security and artistic concerns. That's it. You have a plan and you have an agenda. There are things you want to do, but it has to be balanced with security concerns. The real story I was going to tell about Shaheen I found in the editing room and in the end, I only kept five days of the shoot. The whole film takes place in Bamyan (Province), nothing in Kabul, although I had weeks and weeks of footage there that I had to take away.

There's a moment when Shaheen asks if you are scared, which sees him verbalise our silent recognition of your boldness and courage to bring this story to the screen.

It's very difficult and it's not like you are walking in the street and there's a bomb. This is not what's difficult. The difficulty is to cope with your fear and to have rules and to follow or to not follow those rules. There are many foreign people that never go out at all in Kabul -- it is forbidden. You have British diplomats who do not even drive their car from the airport to the embassy -- they will take an helicopter that costs £2,000 each way. Then you have foreign people who walk in the street without a scarf -- these girls get kidnapped.

In between these you have Shaheen, who is telling me all the time that I'm too scared, because it's a man's value to be brave and he's a brave guy, there's no question about that. He was in an attack two weeks ago. There was a bomb in a Shia Mosque and he helped to carry out the bodies. So there's no kidding about the fact that he's a brave guy and he has to be because he's been fighting to make his films. But you are in the middle of this and I'm not a brave person at all and I don't think being brave is a very important question. It is, but I'm not brave, I'm very scared and so in the middle of all of this stress it's enough just to manage to not go crazy, or to not drink too much [laughs].

Salim Shaheen and Sonia Kronlund (courtesy of Pyramide Films)

Related Articles Around the Web
salim shaheen prince of nothingwood sonia kronlund afghanistan bfi london film festival documentary war
Music

The Best Dance Tracks of 2017

Photo: Murielle Victorine Scherre (Courtesy of Big Beat Press)

From the "shamanic techno" of Parisian duo Pouvoir Magique to Stockholm Noir's brilliant string of darkly foreboding, electro-licked singles, here are ten selections that represent some of the more intriguing dance offerings of 2017.

In June of 2016, prolific producer Diplo lambasted the world of DJ's in an interview with Billboard, stating that EDM was dying. Coincidentally enough, the article's contents went viral and made their way into Vice Media's electronic music and culture channel Thump, which closed its doors after four years this summer amid company-wide layoffs. Months earlier, electronic music giant SFX Entertainment filed bankruptcy and reemerged as Lifestyle, Inc., shunning the term "EDM".

So here we are at the end of 2017, and the internet is still a flurry with articles declaring that Electronic Dance Music is rotting from the inside out and DJ culture is dying on the vine, devoured by corporate greed. That might all well be the case, but electronic music isn't disappearing into the night without a fight as witnessed by the endless parade of emerging artists on the scene, the rise of North America's first Electro Parade in Montréal, and the inaugural Electronic Music Awards in Los Angeles this past September.

For every insipid, automaton disc jockey-producer, there are innovative minds like Anna Lunoe, Four Tet, and the Black Madonna, whose eclectic, infectious sets display impeccable taste, a wealth of knowledge, and boundless creativity. Over the past few years, many underground artists have been thrust into the mainstream spotlight and lost the je ne sais quoi that made them unique. Regardless, there will always be new musicians, producers, singers, and visionaries to replace them, those who bring something novel to the table or tip a hat to their predecessors in a way that steps beyond homage and exhilarates as it did decades before.

As electronic music continues to evolve and its endless sub-genres continue to expand, so do fickle tastes, and preferences become more and more subjective with a seemingly endless list of artists to sift through. With so much music to digest, its no wonder that many artists remain under the radar. This list hopes to remedy that injustice and celebrate tracks both indie and mainstream. From the "shamanic techno" of Parisian duo Pouvoir Magique to Stockholm Noir's brilliant string of darkly foreboding, electro-licked singles, here are ten selections that represent some of the more intriguing dance offerings of 2017.

10. Moullinex - “Work It Out (feat. Fritz Helder)”

Taken from Portuguese producer, DJ, and multi-instrumentalist Luis Clara Gomes' third album Hypersex, "Work It Out" like all of its surrounding companions is a self-proclaimed, "collective love letter to club culture, and a celebration of love, inclusion and difference." Dance music has always seemingly been a safe haven for "misfits" standing on the edge of the mainstream, and while EDM manufactured sheen might have taken the piss out of the scene, Hypersex still revels in that defiant, yet warm and inviting attitude.

Like a cheeky homage to Rick James and the late, great High Priest of Pop, Prince, this delectably filthy, sexually charged track with its nasty, funk-drenched bass line, couldn't have found a more flawless messenger than former Azari & III member Fritz Helder. As the radiant, gender-fluid artist sings, "you better work your shit out", this album highlight becomes an anthem for all those who refuse to bow down to BS. Without any accompanying visuals, the track is electro-funk perfection, but the video, with its ruby-red, penile glitter canon, kicks the whole thing up a notch.

9. Touch Sensitive - “Veronica”

The neon-streaked days of roller rinks and turtlenecks, leg warmers and popped polo collars have come and gone, but you wouldn't think so listening to Michael "Touch Sensitive" Di Francesco's dazzling debut Visions. The Sydney-based DJ/producer's long-awaited LP and its lead single "Lay Down", which shot to the top of the Hype Machine charts, are as retro-gazing as they are distinctly modern, with nods to everything from nu disco to slo-mo house.

Featuring a sample lifted from 90s DJ and producer Paul Johnson's "So Much (So Much Mix)," the New Jack-kissed "Veronica" owns the dance floor. While the conversational interplay between the sexed-up couple is anything but profound, there is no denying its charms, however laughably awkward. While not everything on Visions is as instantly arresting, it is a testament to Di Francesco's talents that everything old sounds so damn fresh again.

8. Gourmet - “Delicious”

Neither Gourmet's defiantly eccentric, nine-track debut Cashmere, nor its subsequent singles, "There You Go" or "Yellow" gave any indication that the South African purveyor of "spaghetti pop" would drop one of the year's sassiest club tracks, but there you have it. The Cape Town-based artist, part of oil-slick, independent label 1991's diminutive roster, flagrantly disregards expectation on his latest outing, channeling the Scissor Sisters at their most gloriously bitchy best, Ratchet-era Shamir, and the shimmering dance-pop of UK singer-producer Joe Flory, aka Amateur Best.

With an amusingly detached delivery that rivals Ben Stein's droning roll call in Ferris Bueller's Day Off , he sings "I just want to dance, and fuck, and fly, and try, and fail, and try again…hold up," against a squelchy bass line and stabbing synths. When the percussive noise of what sounds like a triangle dinner bell appears within the mix, one can't help but think that Gourmet is simply winking at his audience, as if to say, "dinner is served."

7. Pouvoir Magique - “Chalawan”

Like a psychoactive ayahuasca brew, the intoxicating "shamanic techno" of Parisian duo Pouvoir Magique's LP Disparition, is an exhilarating trip into unfamiliar territory. Formed in November of 2011, "Magic Power" is the musical project of Clément Vincent and Bertrand Cerruti, who over the years, have cleverly merged several millennia of songs from around the world with 21st-century beats and widescreen electro textures. Lest ye be worried, this is anything but Deep Forest.

In the spring of 2013, Pouvoir Magique co-founded the "Mawimbi" collective, a project designed to unite African musical heritage with contemporary soundscapes, and released two EPs. Within days of launching their label Musiques de Sphères, the duo's studio was burglarized and a hard drive with six years of painstakingly curated material had vanished. After tracking down demos they shared with friends before their final stages of completion, Clément and Bertrand reconstructed an album of 12 tracks.

Unfinished though they might be, each song is a marvelous thing to behold. Their stunning 2016 single "Eclipse," with its cinematic video, might have been one of the most immediate songs on the record, but it's the pulsing "Chalawan," with its guttural howls, fluttering flute-like passages, and driving, hypnotic beats that truly mesmerizes.

6. Purple Disco Machine - “Body Funk” & “Devil In Me” (TIE)

Whenever a bevy of guest artists appears on a debut record, it's often best to approach the project with caution. 85% of the time, the collaborative partners either overshadow the proceedings or detract from the vision of the musician whose name is emblazoned across the top of the LP. There are, however, pleasant exceptions to the rule and Tino Piontek's Soulmatic is one of the year's most delightfully cohesive offerings. The Dresden-born Deep Funk innovator, aka Purple Disco Machine, has risen to international status since 2009, releasing one spectacular track and remix after another. It should go without saying that this long-awaited collection, featuring everyone from Kool Keith to Faithless and Boris D'lugosch, is ripe with memorable highlights.

The saucy, soaring "Mistress" shines a spotlight on the stellar pipes of "UK soul hurricane" Hannah Williams. While it might be a crowning moment within the set, its the strutting discofied "Body Funk", and the album's first single, "Devil In Me", that linger long after the record has stopped spinning. The former track with its camptastic fusion of '80s Sylvester gone 1940s military march, and the latter anthem, a soulful stunner that samples the 1968 Stax hit "Private Number", and features the vocal talents of Duane Harden and Joe Killington, feels like an unearthed classic. Without a doubt, the German DJ's debut is one of the best dance records of the year.

Next Page
Related Articles Around the Web
best music of 2017 edm electronic dance electropop hercules & love affair joe goddard rouge mary daniel wilson stockholm noir ofelia bicep camelphat elderbrook purple disco machine pouvoir magique gourmet touch sensitive moullinex fritz helder
Comics

'Supergirl #16' Deals With Trust Issues

(via DC Comics)

People aren't cheering Supergirl on here. They're not thanking her for her heroism, or even stopping to take a selfie.

It's rare for any hero who isn't Superman to gain the kind of credibility that grants them the implicitly, unflinching trust of the public. In fact, even Superman struggles to maintain that credibility and he's Superman. If the ultimate paragon of heroes struggles with maintaining the trust of the public, then what hope does any hero have?

Keep reading... Show less
steve orlando jody houser robson rocha supergirl superheroes supergirl #16
Music

MAJO - "Almost Christmas" (audio) (premiere)

Photo courtesy of Brave PR

The Paraguay-born, Brooklyn-based indie pop artist MAJO wraps brand new holiday music for us to enjoy in a bow.

It's that time of year yet again, and with Christmastime comes Christmas tunes. Amongst the countless new covers of holiday classics that will be flooding streaming apps throughout the season from some of our favorite artists, it's always especially heartening to see some original writing flowing in. Such is the gift that Paraguay-born, Brooklyn-based indie pop songwriter MAJO is bringing us this year.

Keep reading... Show less
indie pop premiere majo
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2017 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.

rating-image