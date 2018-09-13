Fionn Dismantle Toxic Masculinity with "Horns Are Fake" (premiere)
Ahead of the release of their debut album, folk-pop duo Fionn exhibit a rock edge with their latest single "Horns Are Fake".
Blending the offbeat expressiveness of Alanis Morissette-era alternative rock with the haunting melodies of classic Irish folk, Fionn soars over the ebb and flow like a windstorm. Formed by sisters Alana and Brianne Finn-Morris, the duo is gearing up for the release of their self-titled debut album on 26 October via 604. It's been a long time coming, though, for the 19-year-old twins, having hit the touring circuit at 14 following a couple of years busking at Granville Island in Vancouver. Ahead of the release of FIONN, the Finn-Morris twins are sharing a stunning lyric video in the form of "Horns Are Fake".
Defined by earworm melodies and powerful vocal harmonies, the single is as much of a warm welcome into Fionn's sonic realm as it could ever be. It doesn't take long for the song to evolve into a swirling crescendo, equal parts rock and folk-pop in its tremendous delivery. It carries a captivating message in the story it conveys, as well, as the duo tells PopMatters.
"'The Horns Are Fake' is about a boy who lets toxic masculinity trump his true emotion in a romantic relationship. That being said, we all wear 'horns' at some point in our lives, trying to impress others and not acting ourselves around acquaintances. Our desire to belong sometimes is stronger than our desire to be honest and true to ourselves."