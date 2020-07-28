Music

Flo Milli Bottles Pure "Bad Bitch" Energy on 'Ho, Why Is You Here?'

Nick Malone
28 Jul 2020
Photo: Munachi Osegbu / Courtesy of RCA Records

The idea that a female rap project is a failure for being one-note -- especially when that note is confident and sexy -- ruins what a project like Flo Milli's Ho, Why Is You Here? has to offer: fun in its purest form.

Ho, Why Is You Here?
Flo Milli

RCA

24 July 2020

Just when you thought you'd finally heard it all, when it seemed that the boundaries of human language had been stretched to their limits, and memories of every radio hit being "actually good" had begun to give way to the cynical ear of adulthood, Tamia Ivoryav Carter (better known by nome de plume Flo Milli) tore apart the fabric of the universe as we knew it with a single line: "Dicks up when I step in the party." For a moment, the Earth knew peace.

That bar heads off "In the Party", one in a slew of viral singles released throughout 2019, most of which soundtracked TikTok clips embodying the essential Flo Milli energy: sexy, cocky, expensive with a flirty sense of humor. (My personal favorite involves YouTube beauty guru Nikita Dragun twirling around in a latex dress on the MTA.)

As it stands, Flo Milli is positioned to be one of the first legitimate stars produced by the TikTok era. Where viral hits spawned by dance challenges once dominated radio for months at a time, TikTok has cut the life cycle of a viral hit to an impossibly small window, thriving on the thin attention spans of its users. Even the app's biggest smashes, like Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" or Doja Cat's "Say So" required high-profile remixes from some of music's most established stars -- Beyonce and Nicki Minaj respectively -- to extend public interest and finally reach #1 on the Hot 100. It's a volatile, unpredictable business model. Users themselves can decide to use any song in their videos, and practically anything has a shot at becoming an overnight success, taking up real estate for at least a few weeks whether it came out in 2011 or ten minutes ago.

A vast majority of artists who experience sudden TikTok success come away looking unprepared for the surprise, unable to rush out music videos or follow-up singles to leverage any sort of longevity from the brief period of exposure. But Flo Milli is not like the others: the rollout of visuals for her two biggest hits "Beef Flomix" and "In the Party" betrays a level of marketing genius of Lil Nas X caliber, from stylish videos to cute, round-the-way girl single artwork, to the irresistible taglines peppered generously across all her songs.

However, the master key to Flo Milli's continued success in such a hostile climate towards new artists is unrelenting consistency, as evidenced by her debut mixtape for RCA Records, Ho, Why Is You Here? Her signature flow -- a bouncy, swaggering chant that often seems ready to fly off the rails before shifting down a gear at the last moment -- completely carries the tape's half-hour runtime, elevating the project's frequently unremarkable, even chintzy production to bona fide banger status.

The tape wisely opens with its three strongest singles. The one-two-three punch of "Beef", "In the Party", and "Like That Bitch" is one hell of an introduction to Flo Milli's sharp cadence and infectious attitude. Even without the thousands of viral videos, these songs have spawned since they're enough to grab your ear on flow and song construction alone. The pure "bad bitch" energy of "Beef" allows the song to float along without a hook, practically forcing you to learn every word.

The project also addresses critiques that plagued Flo Milli's earliest singles. Targeted for lack of variety in flows and a less than stellar singing voice on less-successful follow-up singles "Eat It Up" and "My Attitude" respectively, Ho Why Is You Here? features flows and delivery styles unlike anywhere else in her discography. On the sinister "Pockets Bigger", she ditches her signature sweet-then-bratty timbre for a surprisingly husky and threatening low range. On "May I", the crown jewel of the mixtape, Flo Milli channels Missy Elliott's classic "Pass That Dutch" for a bouncy, undeniable chorus that belongs on the soundtrack to Bring It On. It features the zaniest, most unpredictable flows of her young career -- destined to hype you up in the mirror for years to come.

Across the tracklist, Flo Milli shows an uncommon amount of editorial control. Each song is a complete idea, no half-baked or unfinished outlines of tracks that could be successes if they were longer, or had a real hook, or amounted to much other than a freestyle. It's another strong choice for Flo Milli's particular market -- every single song has at least one line that could make the whole thing pop off. (The "save his number under We Gon' See" moment on "Pussy Cat Doll" immediately comes to mind.)

This quality should allow listeners to give Flo Milli the benefit of the doubt when it comes to some of the project's production. Though there's a timelessness to the low production value of "In the Party" and "Scuse Me", it stands out like a sore thumb on deep cuts like "Send the Addy". Production outside of the odd, staccato "Beef" is never adventurous -- attempts at more lush and spacious production ("19") end up sounding repetitive and predictable, and midtempo moments like "Not Friendly" come off busy and cheap. Several songs have a memorable bell or whistle to remember it by -- the buzzing synths on "Pussy Cat Doll" sound like a sputtering bumblebee trying desperately to stay airborne -- but flows as electric and inventive as Flo Milli's deserve beats to match.

Another critique that will likely be levied against Ho, Why Is You Here? is that its emotional palette is limited to swaggering, assertive, cocky, and the like -- the many shades of the "bad bitch" attitude. There is no "Be Careful" on the mixtape, no peek into the life behind the life of the party -- but I find that the alleged need for a moment of "vulnerability" tends to be a myth reserved for female rap. The idea that a female rap project is a failure for being one-note -- especially when that note is confident and sexy-- ruins what a project like this has to offer: fun, in its purest and most undiluted form. In this way, Ho, Why Is You Here? shares DNA with Playboi Carti's Die Lit: an effortlessly curated, expertly engineered portal into a world of cash, confidence, and your hair to your ass. You, too, may enter: just say the magic words.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
hip-hop trap rca records music review flo milli
7
Music

Books

Film

Television

Recent
Music

A Look Back at the Troubled Sessions for James Booker's Final Album, 'Classified'

Producer Scott Billington remembers capturing New Orleans piano legend James Booker's final, troubled days as a performer."One night he might wander around the club, staring at the ceiling, or he might get up and imitate Woody Woodpecker."

Music

20 Timeless Songs of Summer

Whether you're at the beach, hanging out in the park, or stuck in a tiny flat, these 20 timeless summer classics are sure to make the summer sun shine a little bit brighter.

Books

Tomine's Anti-Memoir, 'The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist'

There's something perversely entertaining for a memoir about the career of its successful author to stay so relentlessly focused on failures as Tomine.

Music

Lori McKenna Is 'The Balladeer' We Need Right Now

The Balladeer will only help cement Lori McKenna's reputation as one of America's finest musical artists. These 10 songs will bring a tear to your eye and remain stuck in your brain.

Film

Luchino Visconti's L'Innocente Lushly Escalates Emotional Intensity and Moral Quagmire

The wealthy, spoiled, entitled, monstrously egotistical male protagonist in Visconti's L'Innocente spends his time in various states of suffering, often sweating profusely and sometimes with eyes puffy and tear-stained.

Music

Fontaines D.C. Discuss New Album 'A Hero's Death' and Art in a Pandemic

Fontaines D.C. guitarist Conor Curley speaks with PopMatters about their influences and the flatness around promoting their new album, A Hero's Death.

Music

Flo Milli Bottles Pure "Bad Bitch" Energy on 'Ho, Why Is You Here?'

The idea that a female rap project is a failure for being one-note -- especially when that note is confident and sexy -- ruins what a project like Flo Milli's Ho, Why Is You Here? has to offer: fun in its purest form.

Music

Admas' 'Sons of Ethiopia' Is the Product of Exile and 'Relocation'

A reissue of Sons of Ethiopia brings exile and the synth-heavy jazz of Washington, DC-based group Admas back into the spotlight.

Music

Vistas' 'Everything Changes in the End' Is Catchy and Fun Guitar Rock

Vistas' debut album, Everything Changes in the End, is a chunk of bright rock music that mainly pulls influences from power-pop and indie rock.

Music

Bonnie Whitmore Searches For Perspective With "Right/Wrong" (premiere + interview)

Bonnie Whitmore shares her latest single "Right/Wrong" ahead of upcoming LP, Last Will and Testament, which is a powerful and thought-provoking follow-up to her 2016 release.

Music

Gasoline Lollipops Encourage Us to "Get Up" (premiere)

A call to action with an insistent beat, "Get Up" crystalizes the themes heard on Gasoline Lollipops' upcoming album, All the Misery Money Can Buy.

Film

Drag Me to Hell's Fat Girl Problem

Inside every Thin Girl is a Fat Girl waiting to be damned. Sam Raimi's 2009 Drag Me to Hell damns Alison Lohmans "stealth fat girl" to this day.

Music

Electropop's Baths Discusses His New Confessional Rarities Compilation

The ever-prolific Will Wiesenfeld of Baths and Geotic fame has built a career over his abstract electropop oddities, and he returns with another rarities comp that plays more like a confessional new full-length.

Music

Samantha Crain Overcomes Through 'A Small Death'

On A Small Death, Samantha Crain comes through years of struggle, but doesn't just survive. Crain finds a new direction by looking in and doing hard work internally, and then she offers us her path.

Music

Wye Oak Look Out at 'No Horizon'

Wye Oak's songs are haunted by the familiar as bits of old melodies, percussive beats, stray conversations, street sounds, and the natural world seem to float in and out of their compositions.

Books

Halle Butler's 'Jillian' Is a Frank Account of Discontent

Evoking both sarcasm and empathy, Butler paints Jillian and Megan as harbingers of a relatable alienation.

Music

Bobbie Gentry's Neglected Masterpiece 'The Delta Sweete' Returns

Bobbie Gentry's The Delta Sweete has been hailed as a lost and unjustly ignored masterpiece. Now it's finally being reissued after more than 50 years with ten bonus cuts.

Music

Actress' ​​'88'​​ Is ​a Beautiful Mess of Snaps, Pops, and Glitches

88 is not the most consistent Actress album to date, but it is probably the wonkiest. Parts of it sound like relics from the analog era; others sound like nothing else on earth.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.