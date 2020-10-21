PopMatters is moving to WordPress. We will publish a few essays daily while we develop the new site. We hope the beta will be up sometime late next week.
Floodlights' 'From a View' Is Classicist Antipodal Indie Guitar Pop

John Bergstrom
21 Oct 2020
Photo: Sarah Hellyer / Courtesy of Forced Exposure

Aussie indie rockers, Floodlights' debut From a View is a very cleanly, crisply-produced and mixed collection of shambolic, do-it-yourself indie guitar music.

From a View
Floodlights

Woo Me

28 August 2020

Floodlights are a fresh-faced, coed group from Melbourne, Australia who make music that sounds exactly like one might expect from a fresh-faced, coed Australian indie rock group. At one point in indie history, bands might have flinched at being described as "shambolic". Now, Floodlights proudly proclaim it in their press kit. Their debut album From a View is something of a paradox—a very cleanly, crisply-produced and mixed collection of shambolic, do-it-yourself indie guitar music. Except for the bassist, they sound like they are not necessarily great at the instruments they play. Whoever was behind the desk, though, must have been an absolute pro.

Immaculate production aside, there is a tradition of this type of music in Australia and New Zealand, and Floodlights are a fine addition to it. From a View offers nothing new; it is a strictly classicist Antipodal indie guitar pop recording. In 2020, it's not like this kind of music is smothering the airwaves and streaming services, either. In that sense, the album might be viewed as a "breath of fresh air". The opener, "Water's Edge", starts with a pleasing, by-the-book, couldn't-be-more-earnest guitar arpeggio followed by a gently-sighing blues harp. Louis Parsons comes in with some ultra-earnest vocals in his heavily-accented, world-weary croon. Then the steady beat drops in with some mildly-distorted rhythm guitar. It's excellent road music, especially for going "in search of something", whatever that may be. The chorus, featuring backing vocals from co-guitarist Ashlee Kehoe, is rousing, and then the arrangement breaks down to allow the listener a moment to take it all in. Then it's back to more ultra-earnest, by-the-book indie guitars. For someone of a particular state of mind, it's cathartic, exhilarating even.

If the catharsis takes place on side one, track one, however, where does one go from there? Floodlights' answer is to do it all over again. Road trips last longer than four minutes, after all. Nearly all of From a View's remaining ten tracks are variations on the arrangement established on "Water's Edge". Guitar riff intro, vocals, beat, breakdown/instrumental, bring it back. On "Matter of Time", the introductory riff is in double-time, and the beat is faster and more driving. The start-stop, sing-song chorus recalls early Go-Betweens at their shambolic best and establishes the song as an album highlight.

Tropical Fun" and the horrifically-titled "Don't Pick That Scratch" are edgier and noisier, with a tinge of anger making its way into Parsons' voice. Post-John Cale Velvet Underground are probably ground zero for the general type of music Floodlights and countless of their ilk play. "Proud and Well" goes full-in with a droll, Lou Reed-like spoken word bit over classic, scratchy pawnshop guitar.

The most legitimately edgy thing Floodlights do on From a View, however, brazenly swipes the harmonica riff from the Smiths' "Hand in Glove" for their own "Thanks For Understanding". Otherwise, the latter song is buoyed by aggregable traded vocals between Parsons and Kehoe.

The spacious, ultra-earnest music on From a View begs for some quasi-literary, incisive, or at least interesting lyrical considerations. In this department, Floodlights fall markedly short of most of their forbearers. The album is full of clichés and tropes, from an imploration to "see how the shoe fits on the other foot" to Parsons' declarations that he is "an open book" or has "hit a crossroads". Even the spoken word piece fails to get more pithy or profound than "life's a lot like dodging cars".

Floodlights' breakthrough single "Nullarbor" was an actual self-recorded track about taking a road trip. It is not included on Like a View, an album that sounds more like road music for a package tour.

Books

Film

Recent
Television

How 'Watchmen' and 'The Boys' Deconstruct American Fascism

Superhero media has a history of critiquing the dark side of power, hero worship, and vigilantism, but none have done so as radically as Watchmen and The Boys.

Music

Music

CF Watkins Embraces a Cool, Sophisticated Twang on 'Babygirl'

CF Watkins has pulled off the unique trick of creating an album that is imbued with the warmth of the American South as well as the urban sophistication of New York.

Music

Helena Deland Suggests Imagination Is More Rewarding Than Reality on 'Something New'

Canadian singer-songwriter Helena Deland's first full-length release Someone New reveals her considerable creative talents.

Music

While the Sun Shines: An Interview with Composer Joe Wong

Joe Wong, the composer behind Netflix's Russian Doll and Master of None, articulates personal grief and grappling with artistic fulfillment into a sweeping debut album.

Music

Peter Frampton Asks "Do You Feel Like I Do?" in Rock-Solid Book on Storied Career

British rocker Peter Frampton grew up fast before reaching meteoric heights with Frampton Comes Alive! Now the 70-year-old Grammy-winning artist facing a degenerative muscle condition looks back on his life in his new memoir and this revealing interview.

Books

Bishakh Som's 'Spellbound' Is an Innovative Take on the Graphic Memoir

Bishakh's Som's graphic memoir, Spellbound, serves as a reminder that trans memoirs need not hinge on transition narratives, or at least not on the ones we are used to seeing.

Music

Gamblers' Michael McManus Discusses Religion, Addiction, and the Importance of Writing Open-Ended Songs

Seductively approachable, Gamblers' sunny sound masks the tragedy and despair that populate the band's debut album.

Books

Peter Guralnick's 'Looking to Get Lost' Is an Ode to the Pleasures of Writing About Music

Peter Guralnick's homage to writing about music, 'Looking to Get Lost', shows how good music writing gets the music into the readers' head.

Film

In Praise of the Artifice in George Cukor's 'Sylvia Scarlett'

George Cukor's gender-bending Sylvia Scarlett proposes a heroine who learns nothing from her cross-gendered ordeal.

Music

The Cure: Ranking the Albums From 13 to 1

Just about every Cure album is worth picking up, and even those ranked lowest boast worthwhile moments. Here are their albums, spanning 29 years, presented from worst to best.

Television

The 20 Best Episodes of 'Star Trek: The Original Series'

This is a timeless list of 20 thrilling Star Trek episodes that delight, excite, and entertain, all the while exploring the deepest aspects of the human condition and questioning our place in the universe.

Music

The 20 Best Tom Petty Songs

With today's release of Tom Petty's Wildflowers & All the Rest (Deluxe Edition), we're revisiting Petty's 20 best songs.

Joshua M. Miller
Music

The 11 Greatest Hits From "Greatest Hits" Compilations

It's one of the strangest pop microcosms in history: singles released exclusively from Greatest Hits compilations. We rounded 'em up and ranked 'em to find out what is truly the greatest Greatest Hit of all.

Music

When Punk Got the Funk

As punks were looking for some potential pathways out of the cul-de-sacs of their limited soundscapes, they saw in funk a way to expand the punk palette without sacrificing either their ethos or idea(l)s.

Music

20 Hits of the '80s You Might Not Have Known Are Covers

There were many hit cover versions in the '80s, some of well-known originals, and some that fans may be surprised are covers.

Music

The Reign of Kindo Discuss Why We're Truly "Better Off Together"

The Reign of Kindo's Joseph Secchiaroli delves deep into their latest single and future plans, as well as how COVID-19 has affected not only the band but America as a whole.

Books

Tommy Siegel's Comic 'I Hope This Helps' Pokes at Social Media Addiction

Jukebox the Ghost's Tommy Siegel discusses his "500 Comics in 500 Days" project, which is now a new book, I Hope This Helps.


