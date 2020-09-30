Electrosoul's Flõstate Find "Home Ground" on Stunning Song (premiere)
Flõstate are an electrosoul duo comprised of producer MKSTN and singer-songwriter Avery Florence that create a mesmerizing downtempo number with "Home Ground".
Flõstate are an electrosoul duo comprised of producer MKSTN and singer-songwriter Avery Florence that create a mesmerizing downtempo number with "Home Ground", their follow-up single to "Time". Beginning with gentle chimes and warm piano tones, the song seduces from the get-go, as Florence's sultry and sinuous vocals enter into the mix alongside mellow beats. The production is stunning with little sparkles of shiny sound enlivening the proceedings, with not a wasted or extraneous element. That's some masterful editing for a young producer, and shows the high level of his craft. Meanwhile Florence proves to be a dexterous singer with a gift for imbuing humanity and soulfulness into a great tune.
MKSTN says, "Home Ground for me is finding yourself and what you want amidst chaos. Sometimes I find myself lost at sea with only my intuition to guide me home. 'Home Ground' is a two-part song, 'Home Ground Intro' being stripped down with just piano, wind chimes, and vocals, and 'Home Ground' with heavy production to play in contrast to calm vs. chaos. In terms of production, this track is the most intricate one we've done so far. With a lot of elements going on, finding the right pocket and flow of everything was very tricky but felt rewarding when it all came together. The song was created in Avery's cabin.
"We created the 'Home Ground Intro' and decided to start a new project later in the timeline on Ableton to capture the spontaneous creativity (the muse) that was coming to us at the moment. As we were working on what is now known as 'Home Ground', we came up with the idea to seamlessly flow the two ideas together but keeping the same lyrics for both sections. Much like how our lives are pieces stitched together from contrasting moments."