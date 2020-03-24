Flume feat. Toro y Moi - "The Difference" (Singles Going Steady)
Flume and Toro y Moi team up for a tasty slice of electropop on "The Difference". For its brevity, this track has a lot to say.
Adriane Pontecorvo: Inward sensitivity is something of a hallmark for producer Toro y Moi. More key to Flume's music is a sense of creating an external atmosphere hanging on the geometry of beats. Together, they find a sweet spot on "The Difference" that director Jonathan Zawada represents brilliantly in the track's video. Chaz Bear of Toro y Moi moves slowly in half of the frame, his face and body gradually repeatedly splashed by and gradually becoming covered in psychedelic colors – the same ones Flume's Harley Streten runs past until the two artists eventually collide. The colors spill out, taking over the footage, and the song, moving in its emotional depth and entrancing in its rhythm, comes to a sudden end. For its brevity, this track has a lot to say. [9/10]
Jessica Brant: "The Difference" is definitely going on my quarantine playlist. What better way to enjoy being trapped inside your home for the next two weeks than with a teaser from this grammy-winning producer of what's to come in the next year (should he decide to release a new album, that is). [8/10]
SCORE: 8.50
