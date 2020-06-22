Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Flying Lotus Goes Purely Instrumental on New Version of 'Flamagra'

Bruce Miller
22 Jun 2020
Photo: Eric Coleman / Courtesy of Motormouth Media

On the instrumental version of last year's Flamagra, Flying Lotus makes conspicuous variety feel coherent and ordered.

Flamagra (Instrumentals)
Flying Lotus

Warp

29 May 2020

Because Steven Ellison (Flying Lotus) is a producer with a deep listener's ears, it only makes sense that last year's Flamagra, and an album that featured guest vocalists ranging from Anderson Paak, George Clinton, and Solange, would ultimately find an instrumental-only release. And one listen to this version, with any words reduced to incidental wisps, shows off a record that has certainly gained more than it lost when the vocal tracks got zapped.

Here's a musician who lapped up re-contextualized funk and hip-hop as instrumental psychedelic experience during his time interning with Stones Throw, where he paid close attention to Madlib and J Dilla. While there are a few similarities between Lotus and them, Ellison has always been lusher, more symphonic, less sample-reliant. He tends instead toward immersion in sunny LA psychedelic grooves, and hints at a past that never was, due to the radical convergence of his fusion influences with plush, pulse-informed production.

Here, he deploys contemporary LA-based sound sculptors such as Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, who adds strings to a number of tracks. Yet, like 2014's You're Dead, Herbie Hancock appears too. With musicians from a variety of generations of soul, funk, and fusion, and younger players who worship them, such as Thundercat, Flamagra (Instrumentals) is a collection of often skittering but sometimes tranquil keyboard-driven mini-symphonies. And throughout 27 tracks, this record gets around.

Without even having heard the vocal version, it's clear "Burning Down the House" was made for George Clinton, what with its electronic handclaps ala "Flashlight", as well as synth jabs that at least hint at Bernie Worrell. Yet, the song sounds nothing like P-Funk. It's darker and more slippery, and without Clinton's hoarse whisper, it sounds like the product of a fever dream. Take rapper Tierra Whack out of "Yellow Belly", and at first seems as if a major chunk of the tune's melodic framework is erased. Yet, now the track's creepy bass notes drive the tune forward as it lurks in its darkness.

Remove Paak's rapid-fire rap from "More", and the psychedelic swirls of keyboard at the chorus crawl out of the ooze to draw in energy and tension, a distorted bassline nodding approval. Listening to this without vocals doesn't rob the already instrumental-only tracks of their grace either. "Say Something", with its minute and 16 seconds of acoustic piano and eerie strings, is still a surprise, sounding like a track snagged from a Pascal Comelade record. "Remind U" builds from a solitary keyboard into sonata sung only by synths before settling back down again, all in less than three minutes.

And then there's "Land of Honey". Originally a dirge-paced feature for Solange's husky insinuations, it now slinks along, every minimal keyboard droplet taking on significance formerly buried under the vocals. Flamagra is a beautiful record, buoyed by its guests. Yet, peel the vocals away, and it becomes all the more coherent. In other words, the guest vocals didn't harm a thing, but Ellison's sci-fi funk never need play background to anybody. Lotus has reached some mighty highs in his career, and what's here never tops anything on, say, Cosmogramma. But heard on its own, basking in its vocal-free certainty, Flamagra (instrumentals) makes conspicuous variety feel coherent and ordered.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
electronic experimental hip-hop jazz rap warp records music review instrumental flying lotus
8
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

Pearl Jam's 'Ten' Was That Other Hugely Important Grunge Album from 1991

Released alongside Nirvana’s Nevermind, the importance of Pearl Jam's Ten has been somewhat overshadowed by that record. Pearl Jam were barely together for a year, but released a cohesive debut that would help define '90s alternative rock.

Books

Is 'The Unsuitable' Comedy? Horror? Or Something Else?

Molly Pohlig's debut novel, The Unsuitable, applies a different twist to a guilty conscience.

Music Reviews

Brits in Hot Weather Presents: Phoebe Katis

From emotive funk and pastoral folk to bright electropop and soulful pop, Phoebe Katis skillfully balances contemplative, fragile melodies with catchy, uptempo hooks.

Music

LADAMA's "Inmigrante" Is a Vivacious Celebration of Immigrants (premiere)

In light of the recent US Supreme Court decision on DACA, Pan-Americana group LADAMA premiere "Inmigrante" to honor immigrants.

Music

Ohmme's Art Rock Is Mesmerizing on 'Fantasize Your Ghost'

Sublime harmonies and constant innovation make Ohmme's Fantasize Your Ghost an impressive work of modern indie rock art.

Music

Matmos' Drew Daniel Discusses Soft Pink Truth, Metal, and Trump

Drew Daniel: "Trump has weaponized a kind of insincere, smarmy trolling manner. I didn't want music that similarly relied upon that stance. I wanted something that was, in a way, the opposite. Something that felt affirmative and warm."

Music

Flying Lotus Goes Purely Instrumental on New Version of 'Flamagra'

On the instrumental version of last year's Flamagra, Flying Lotus makes conspicuous variety feel coherent and ordered.

Television

How HBO Max's Ballroom Dance Show 'Legendary' Became Compelling TV in 2020

Not many knew what to make of HBO Max's initial reality competition Legendary when it first premiered, but the high tensions that ended Season 1, Episode 5 escalated the vogue-tastic and defiantly queer celebration of ballroom culture into the must-watch event of the year.

Music

Braids' 'Shadow Offering' Is a Shining Success But Has Dark Moments

Shadow Offering has glimmers of Braids' former album but with a new direction and an attempt to adopt a new maturity and sensibility.

Music

Counterbalance 20: The Beatles - 'Abbey Road'

The Beatles once again make their way onto the list with their 1969 tour de force Abbey Road. Halfway through, Klinger and Mendelsohn realize they can steal but they cannot rob.

Music

Bob Dylan Says It All on 'Rough and Rowdy Ways'

Bob Dylan returns as prophet, historian, and joker on his latest album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, an unending puzzle with rich content.

Music

Taiwan's Mong Tong Concoct a Darkly Psychedelic 'Mystery'

Experimental Taiwanese group Mong Tong draw on mysticism and arcade games for their darkly psychedelic debut album Mystery.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.