Fontaines D.C. Ignite Bowery Ballroom
A raucous new favorite, Fontaines D.C. are touring hard on the heels of their Partisan Records debut, Dogrel.
After catching IDLES earlier this year, I remembered a pro tip. Don't bring my camera or camera bag into a mosh pit. It's a lot of stuff to worry about. So when IDLES' openers, Fontaines D.C. came back through New York City for two sold-out headlining shows in early September (with label-mates Pottery), I decided to pack light so I could be sure to have some fun and still get some photos.
The band has quickly become one of my favorites in recent memory . I've now seen them four times, the first was at a home show in Dublin last year. This show was not only their best yet, but one of the best I've been to in recent memory.The group was simply on fire, kicking off with one of my favorite songs of 2018, "Hurricane Laughter". That song also ignited the mosh pit. Though I strayed on the edge of it for a few songs, I decided to merge into it -- albeit staying ad its edge. Towards the end of the show, the mosh pit spilled onto the stage -- several ladies clamored up to dance with the band.Fontaines D.C.'s fanbase keeps growing. I'm hoping that next time I can catch them again in a more intimate venue. Then, I'll be packing more equipment.
Fontaines D.C. Bowery Ballroom Setlist
1. Hurricane Laughter
2. Sha Sha Sha
3. The Lotts
4. Television Screens
5. Roy's Tune
6. Televised Mind
7. Too Real
8. Chequeless Reckless
9. Big
10. Liberty Belle
11. Boys in the Better Land
Fontaines D.C. Tour Dates
01 NOV 2019 / ES / Madrid / Cool Stage
02 NOV 2019 / ES / Barcelona / Razzmatazz 3
04 NOV 2019 / DE / Cologne / Kantine
05 NOV 2019 / DE / Berlin / Bi Nuu
07 NOV 2019 / BE / Brussels / Botanique SOLD OUT
08 NOV 2019 / NL / Amsterdam / Paradiso
09 NOV 2019 / BE / Sonic City Festival
10 NOV 2019 / FR / Paris / Le Bataclan
11 NOV 2019 / FR / Nantes / Stereolux
19 NOV 2019 / UK / Manchester / O2 Ritz SOLD OUT
20 NOV 2019 / UK / Liverpool / O2 Academy SOLD OUT
21 NOV 2019 / UK / Glasgow / SWG 3 SOLD OUT
22 NOV 2019 / UK / Leeds / Stylus SOLD OUT
23 NOV 2019 / UK / Sheffield / Leadmill SOLD OUT
25 NOV 2019 / UK / Birmingham / O2 Institute SOLD OUT
26 NOV 2019 / UK / Oxford / O2 Academy SOLD OUT
27 NOV 2019 / UK / London / O2 Forum SOLD OUT
28 NOV 2019 / UK / Brighton / Concorde 2 SOLD OUT
30 NOV 2019 / UK / Bristol / SWX SOLD OUT
1 DEC 2019 / UK / Southampton / The 1865 SOLD OUT
7 DEC 2019 / IRE / Dublin / Vicar Street SOLD OUT
8 DEC 2019 / IRE / Dublin / Vicar Street EXTRA DATE SOLD OUT
10 JAN 2020 / UK / Newcastle / O2 Academy
11 JAN 2020 / UK / Nottingham / Rock City SOLD OUT
12 JAN 2020 / UK / Rockaway Beach Festival
25 FEB 2020 / UK / London / O2 Academy, Brixton
