Roots Rockers Foreign Affairs “Make a Move” with Latest Single

British roots-rock duo Foreign Affairs wear their Black Keys influences on their sleeves with powerful blues-rock/garage rock on their latest single, “Make a Move”. These brothers from Bristol sound more like they’re from Tennessee rather than the west of England, but their music is natural and full of feeling without a trace of imitation. “Make a Move” is a confident song and statement of purpose for the group as they aim for big stages and festivals. Vocals and guitars are strong and charismatic and their harmonies are spot on as brothers. Their music must just smoke when they play live.

“Writing ‘Make a Move’ was an opportunity to show the bold and energetic elements of who we are as Foreign Affairs. It’s a switch from the more reflective and introspective singles that we have been releasing recently. This is a statement of confidence about our originality and that we feel we have something different to show the world.”

Hear this song on the PM Picks Spotify playlist.