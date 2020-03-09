Four Tet - "Baby" (Singles Going Steady)
Four Tet's "Baby" feels like a magic carpet ride through history, absorbing unlimited wonders. It's a CGI-designed Disney ride for Four Tet lovers.
Jessica Brant: "Baby" feels like a magic carpet ride through history, absorbing unlimited wonders. A musical tale carried by a time machine at warp speed, slowing pace at the precise moments, allowing listeners to catch their breath before Ellie Goulding's vocals sprint ahead. A CGI-designed Disney ride for Four Tet lovers. "Baby" and all its artistic glory eases me, making me feel at peace, and that recovery is possible. [9/10]
Michael Elliott: Hypnotic dub-style trance-pop made even more impressive by a truly magical use of drone technology (and a fun plot-twist at the end), proving that for all that may be wrong in the world, there's still miles and miles of beauty left to explore. [8/10]
SCORE: 8.50
