Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Four Tet - "Baby" (Singles Going Steady)

PopMatters Staff
09 Mar 2020

Four Tet's "Baby" feels like a magic carpet ride through history, absorbing unlimited wonders. It's a CGI-designed Disney ride for Four Tet lovers.

Jessica Brant: "Baby" feels like a magic carpet ride through history, absorbing unlimited wonders. A musical tale carried by a time machine at warp speed, slowing pace at the precise moments, allowing listeners to catch their breath before Ellie Goulding's vocals sprint ahead. A CGI-designed Disney ride for Four Tet lovers. "Baby" and all its artistic glory eases me, making me feel at peace, and that recovery is possible. [9/10]

Michael Elliott: Hypnotic dub-style trance-pop made even more impressive by a truly magical use of drone technology (and a fun plot-twist at the end), proving that for all that may be wrong in the world, there's still miles and miles of beauty left to explore. [8/10]

SCORE: 8.50

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
four tet electronic singles going steady
Music
Music

15 Essential Tracks from the New Zealand Pop Underground

Recorded for $60 in an island country near the bottom of the globe, "Tally Ho", the debut single by New Zealand's the Clean, was an unlikely candidate to be an international game-changer and a defining moment for a pop movement. Here's a sampling of essential tracks by 15 of New Zealand's finest acts.

Mike Noren
Books
Film
Recent
Music

15 Essential Tracks from the New Zealand Pop Underground

Recorded for $60 in an island country near the bottom of the globe, "Tally Ho", the debut single by New Zealand's the Clean, was an unlikely candidate to be an international game-changer and a defining moment for a pop movement. Here's a sampling of essential tracks by 15 of New Zealand's finest acts.

Mike Noren
Reviews
Features
PM Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.