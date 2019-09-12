Powered by RebelMouse
Fox Medicine Find Magic in "Comfort Pony" (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
12 Sep 2019
Photo: Courtesy of Earshot Media

Portland duo Fox Medicine recall the intersection of environmentalism and wicked humor in the earliest grunge, and offer up their own brand of "bubblegum doom" on "Comfort Pony".

Portland, Oregon duo Fox Medicine will release their new album Procédures Mystiques on 8 November. The group's "bubblegum doom" is on full display via latest single, "Comfort Pony", three minutes of Melvins-cum-Throbbing Gristle mastery that clangs and clatters with the best of early Soundgarden when the fabled Seattle outfit could still offer up a proper piss take. Fox Medicine offer that same gritty, grimy wink and nod via "Comfort Pony" and its accompanying video.

One hopes there'll be plenty of more laughs, devil horns and searing sonic sludge from this lot for some time to come.

Guitarist/vocalist Neezy Dynamite says, "This video is about magic and returning to nature, rather than upholding some materialistic ideals."

TOUR DATES

9/22 Portland, OR - No Fun Bar

9/27 Eureka, CA - Siren's Song Tavern

10/4 San Diego, CA -Black Cat Bar

10/5 Yucca Valley, CA -Gadi's Bar and Grill

10/6 Los Angeles, CA -The Lexington (Fuzzdaze -Matinee show)

10/31 Portland, OR -Misdemeanor Meadows

11/1 Astoria, OR -Charlie's Chop House

11/8 Seattle, WA - Lucky Liquor

11/9 Portland, OR- Kelly's Olympian ALBUM RELEASE PARTY)

11/17 Reno, NV -Jub Jubs

