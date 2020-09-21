Fransancisco's "This Woman's Work" Cover Is Inspired By Heartache (premiere)
Indie-folk brothers Fransancisco dedicate their take on Kate Bush's "This Woman's Work" to all mothers who have lost a child.
Kate Bush's "This Woman's Work" sets a soundtrack to the unthinkable, telling of a crisis in the midst of childbirth, as told from a father-to-be's perspective. Numerous artists have since covered the beautiful and harrowing ballad — most famously in Maxwell's soul-stirring interpretations. Now, indie-folk duo Fransancisco are stepping up to bat with their rendition of the song. Comprised of brothers Isaac and Thorald Koren, their cover of "This Woman's Work" comes from a place of deep knowing. Less than two years ago, the couple's son, Jack, suffered from a birth injury and unfortunately passed away. The Koren brothers' take on Bush's tune interprets this palpable pain into a gorgeous, heartbreaking performance.
Thorald says, 'We wish for you to rediscover this song through us. We dedicated this song to my beloved and courageous partner, Ashley Maher, who made the impossible look easy. This song is dedicated to all the mothers out there who have lost a child." Isaac adds, "It is an honor to sing into the unthinkable sadness that a mother must endure and sing out from the heart of the grieving father."
"This Woman's Work" features on Fransancisco's forthcoming album, She Went to the Sea to Be Free. It was produced by Nic Hard (Snarky Puppy, the Bravery) and is set for an early 2021 release.