Freddy & Francine Face Their Ghosts in "Half a Mind" (premiere)
In their new music video "Half a Mind", Freddy & Francine face their ghosts in more ways than one.
In their latest video, Freddy & Francine (Lee Ferris and Bianca Caruso) have to come to terms with their ghosts—figuratively and literally. Immediately, the soulful sway of the duo's latest single, "Half a Mind", will have listeners grooving along. Better yet, its video will have them laughing, just as it should. Albeit, there is much more to the tune than initially meets the ears and eyes. In it, Ferris bears the challenges he's faced with addiction and bipolar addiction sincerely on his sleeve.
Rather than just being a slickly-produced, clap-along example of their shimmering blend of soul, folk, pop, and Americana influences, Freddy & Francine use the opportunity to share Ferris' story in a clever and humorous way. As Ferris and Caruso encounter literal ghosts in their home, they slowly but surely change a bad situation for the better. By the end, one might say that Freddy & Francine are the best of friends with their ghosts—or, at the very least, they've made due with them, so the baggage that they bring isn't anywhere near as heavy.
The music video for "Half a Mind" was directed, edited, and shot by Danielle Mulcahy. The song is from Freddy & Francine's Moonless Night, out now.