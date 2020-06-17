Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Sweden's Freja the Dragon Creates Compelling Art Pop on 'Long Gone Girl'

Chris Conaton
17 Jun 2020
Photo: Courtesy of Freja the Drago

Sweden's Freja the Dragon has toured with Peter, Björn, and John, and on Long Gone Girl, she partners Björn Yttlin to craft her exemplary debut showcasing her mesmerizing brand of art pop.

Long Gone Girl EP
Freja the Dragon

INGRID

8 May 2020

Freja Drakenberg is a Stockholm-based musician who has toured with Swedish band Peter, Björn, and John as a multi-instrumentalist. Long Gone Girl is her debut release, a six-song EP under the name Freja the Dragon. In her official bio, Drakenberg credits Björn Yttling with giving her the push she needed to put out her music, and Yttling is onboard this release as her creative partner, working on production, arrangements, and songwriting. So while Drakenberg is certainly the Freja of Freja the Dragon, she wants it to be known that Yttling is a vital part of the project.

As for the music, Long Gone Girl is a delightful, musically intriguing collection of songs. Drakenberg's singing voice is soft but intense, and the production keeps her vocals at the top of the mix. At the same time, the EP sports a big, expansive percussion sound reminiscent of follow Nordic musician Jonsí, with lots of drums and percussion but not much, if any, standard rock drumset. This sound is most apparent on "Target for Sadness", a song with quiet verses and a huge sing-along chorus. The verses mostly feature Drakenberg's voice, electronic clicks and pops, and a little bit of piano. But that chorus has booming background drums and a repeating xylophone melody, and it's quite distinctive.

"Cut Me Loose" shifts between simple, catchy pop verses and a chorus that has a bit of a swing to it, with a heavy backbeat. Barely-there guitar and subtle piano chords fill out the sound, but Drakenberg's strong vocal melody carries the song. "Tell Me I'm Wrong" is a relationship song that opens with Drakenberg lamenting that she didn't talk to her significant other in person when she had the chance, opting instead to text. It's a song with something of a story, where Freja repeatedly attempts to figure out if the two can be friends and lovers simultaneously. It's short, with relatively simple music that keeps the focus on the lyrics.

The title track, "Long Gone Girl", opens the EP with a handful of big drum hits before giving Drakenberg space to sing a capella. The simple beat of the chorus provides the song with something of a Scandinavian R&B feel, which in this case means it features more jingling percussion than in a typical R&B track. That gives it an exciting sound, as does the unexpected slowdown that precedes the track's fadeout. "Give It All Up" puts the big drum sound right upfront from the start, propelling the song along until it hits the heavy chorus. Crashing synth and guitar chords buttress Drakenberg's compelling minor-key melody, where she cites reasons to "Give it all up" (sadness, last goodbye, no reason) before asking the question, "Give it all up, but why?"

Long Gone Girl closes with "Give You All My Love", which is distinct from the rest of the release by being piano-based. No big drums here, just a mid-tempo piano ballad with an affecting melody and chorus. Particularly effective is the falsetto tag to the chorus, where Drakenberg soars while singing, "Always you on my mind." Interestingly, Freja the Dragon released this track as a single in mid-April, dedicating it to all the health care workers exposing themselves to COVID-19 every day to help the sick.

The beautiful thing about a six-song EP is that there's no fluff here. While I didn't love each of these songs, I found something to like about them all. Each one does something a bit different without straying too far from the low-key Swedish indie-pop template Freja the Dragon is working from. The melodies are strong, and the arrangements are ear-catching, and this is a release that is well worth a listen.

Related Articles Around the Web
indie pop art pop alternative pop electropop ingrid music review freja the dragon
7
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

Folk's Jeb Loy Nichols Says We Are in 'Season of Decline'

Jeb Loy Nichols finds humor in ambiguity, and real sadness in the joy of being in the current moment on his new EP, Season of Decline.

Music

Sweden's Freja the Dragon Creates Compelling Art Pop on 'Long Gone Girl'

Sweden's Freja the Dragon has toured with Peter, Björn, and John, and on Long Gone Girl, she partners Björn Yttlin to craft her exemplary debut showcasing her mesmerizing brand of art pop.

Music

My Bloody Valentine's 'Loveless' and the Un-Invention of Cock Rock

My Bloody Valentine's Loveless stands as an album of (at least) equal importance to Nirvana's Nevermind. A great deal of its importance is how it offers a gender-bending sonic style that severed the entrenched connections between the electric guitar and masculine phallic power.

Film

Romy Schneider Shimmers, Simmers, "Sautets" and "Zulawskis"

Directors Claude Sautet and Andrzej Zulawski turn the camera's gaze on the glorious Romy Schneider in these four drama, romance, and crime films available from Film Movement and Kino Lorber.

Music

Are We Having a Conversation? An Interview With Butch Walker

Butch Walker delivers what is arguably his most ambitious release to date with American Love Story. "I'm calling everybody out," he says, about a record that he concedes may not be for everyone.

Music

Benin City Address Structural Racism with "Hostiles"

The brilliant London trio Benin City return with the hard-hitting new track "Hostiles" that articulates what it means to be Black in the 21st century.

Music

Wares Have Indie Rock Intensity But Need More Hooks on 'Survival'

Canadian indie rockers Wares offer up their first LP for a label. Survival demonstrates that combining indie rock and synthpop can be pretty difficult to get right.

Music

Ambrose Akinmusire Muses 'on the tender spot of every calloused moment'

The most notable trumpet player in jazz today, Ambrose Akinmusire, creates a major recording focusing on his quartet leaping from mode to mode.

Music

A Foggy Disorientation Pervades the Intoxicating Music of Drab City

Drab City combine sultry vocals, superlative songwriting, vibraphone chords, twangy guitar, and shadowy atmospherics to conjure an intense trip-hop fever dream on Good Songs for Bad People.

Music

The Soft Pink Truth's Entrancing New Album Is a Stellar Change of Pace

Matmos' Drew Daniels rebrands his solo work to meet the trying times, offering up an ambient techno classic for the ages under his Soft Pink Truth moniker.

By the Book

The Art of Advertising (excerpt)

Copiously illustrated from the John Johnson Collection of Printed Ephemera and featuring work by influential illustrators John Hassall and Dudley Hardy, The Art of Advertising invites us to consider both the intended and unintended messages of the advertisements of the past. This generous excerpt is courtesy of Bodleian Library Publishing.

Julie Anne Lambert
Music

The Year Alternative Rock Went Massive and Defined a Decade

Musically 1991 will forever be remembered as the year alternative rock conquered the masses. We explore how alternative became the dominant form of rock music in the 1990s.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.