Indie Pop's Fuller Delivers Moment of Levity With "Crush Me" (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
08 Jul 2020
Photo: Jordan Geiger / Courtesy of Clarion Call Media

Indie pop's Fuller delivers the infectious "Crush Me" from an upcoming EP. "It's about knowing that I might fail, but not fearing failure, because never trying would be the biggest failure of all."

Fuller is the vision of Los Angeles-based musician, J.P. Welsh. The musician's new release EP, Crush Me, will arrive on 25 September. In the meantime, listeners can enjoy the titular truck, a danceable, infectious track that offers a moment of levity to the 2020 listening experience.

"It's a song about running head-first into life," Welsh says. "It's about knowing that I might fail, but not fearing failure, because never trying would be the biggest failure of all. Whoa.. what am I, a motivational speaker?! Live your life. Have fun. Don't take yourself too seriously, ya know?"

