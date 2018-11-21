FUR Find a Balance Between Old and New with the Wistful "Angel Eyes" (premiere)
Brighton-based indie rockers FUR's new single, "Angel Eyes", leads the way for the upcoming self-titled EP, due 14 February.
Brighton's FUR seem to be all about taking what's old and making it new again, basing their sound somewhere between guitar-based19 60s-era rock and contemporary psychedelic pop. That idea was paramount to the production of "If You Know That I'm Lonely", the quartet's breakout number. Awash with jangling guitar-centric melodies and a wistful overall groove, their affair with finding a means to modernize sepia-toned hooks continues with "Angel Eyes". Driving ever-forward, the track's steady rhythm is instantly infectious. Directed by Edward Zorab, FUR's "Angel Eyes" music video is rife with just as much of the same sentiment, accentuating the same beats effortlessly in its charming, sun-washed presentation.
Nostalgic, yet refreshing, "Angel Eyes" is geared to hook listeners in to FUR's upcoming self-titled EP. It is set to be released via Nice Swan on 14 February, with pre-orders available via Big Cartel.