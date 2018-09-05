Future Generations Show a Different Side to Their songwriting on "Out Loud" (premiere)
Indie poppers Future Generations give a taste of their new album with a glorious, unhurried sunshine anthem "Out Loud".
Sometimes certain songs just don't quite fit. For whatever reason certain songs simply get left behind as the initial bubble of excitement pops and attention is drawn elsewhere. Musical history is littered with those forgotten songs that ended up on the shelf, cast aside as one of a band's "what ifs". However, every so often, those songs get dusted down and given a polish to find that that initial ember that captured the imagination hasn't quite yet been extinguished. When approached from a new, fresh perspective these songs suddenly fire back to life, becoming something bigger and better than anyone could have expected or hoped.
New single "Out Loud" from Brooklyn-based, indie poppers Future Generations is just one such song. A song that got left behind, as the band explains:
"Initially Out Loud did not make the original tracklisting for the album, but after sitting with the song, it's turned out to be a favorite for many of us. It's a new direction for us in terms of songwriting and incorporates a lot of influences we've always talked about having but never used before."
Suitably, "Out Loud" seems to perfectly straddle the two sides of the band's second album, Landscape. It's a hooky, carefree, sophisticated slice of synthpop built on a sunny keyboard motif that rubs shoulders with neon sheens of synths and laid back bass and drums. It's the kind of unhurried, playful sunshine anthem that soon takes you somewhere far off and exotic.
"Out Loud" shows a different side to the band that fits their style perfectly. It also gives hope to all those neglected songs, gathering dust somewhere.
Landscape is releasing on 14 September through Frenchkiss Records.
TOUR DATES
9/18 Johnny Brenda's - Philly
9/19 DC9 - Washington DC
9/20 Evening Muse - Charlotte
9/21 The Earl - ATL
9/22 High Watt - Nashville
9/24 Growlers - Memphis
9/26 Gasa Gasa - New Orleans
9/27 Warehouse Live (Green Room) - Houston
9/28 Hotel Vegas - Austin
9/29 Three Links - Dallas
10/2 Rebel Lounge - Phoenix
10/4 Soda Bar - San Diego
10/5 - OC Tavern - San Clemente, CA
10/6 The Echo - Los Angeles
10/7 Cafe Du Nord - San Francisco
10/9 The Holocene - Portland
10/10 Barboza - Seattle
10/12 Kilby Court - Salt Lake City
10/14 - Lost Lake - Denver, CO
10/16 7th Street Entry - Minneapolis
10/17 Ruby - Madison
10/18 Beat Kitchen - Chicago
10/19 Zanzabar - Louisville, KY
10/20 Beachland Tavern - Cleveland
10/21 Baby G - Toronto
10/23 Bar Le Ritz - Montreal
10/24 Middle East - Boston
10/26 Baby's All Right - New York
All above dates with Zuli