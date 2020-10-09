Music

Future Islands Continue to Soar on 'As Long As You Are'

Chris Ingalls
09 Oct 2020
Photo: Justin Flythe / Courtesy of 4AD Records

Future Islands' sixth album, As Long As You Are, is more of the same -- deeply confessional synthpop -- and that's a beautiful thing.

As Long As You Are
Future Islands

4AD

09 October 2020

Listening to Future Islands is like stepping into a time machine. Their sound is awash in clean synths, pulsing, dancefloor-ready bass lines, and understated beats that wouldn't sound out of place on your favorite 1980s-era mixtape. Adding to this is perhaps the band's most recognizable sound: the vocals of Samuel T. Herring. The charismatic singer approaches the songs with a mixture of Bryan Ferry's romantic croon, Morrissey's unabashed emotional idiosyncrasies, and a seemingly out-of-place growl that allows him to place his unique stamp on everything.

This combination has served Future Islands well over several albums, and with As Long As You Are - their first album since 2017's The Far Field - they continue to mine that sound, mixing classic synthpop with deeply emotive and poetic lyrics. This time around, touring drummer Michael Lowry is in place as an official band member, joining Herring, keyboardist/programmer Gerrit Welmers, and bassist William Cashion on 11 new songs that don't redefine the band, but rather strengthen their signature sound.

Anyone who became a fan of Future Islands after watching their stunning, iconic 2014 performance of "Seasons (Waiting on You)" on The Late Show with David Letterman -- an anthemic moment with Herring prowling the stage, dancing like an unhinged aerobics instructor, belting out the lyrics and beating his chest -- may be slightly disappointed by the more subtle approach on As Long As You Are. But this is by no means a step-down. The music is deeply felt and endlessly sophisticated without being pretentious or detached. Opening with the sounds of seagulls on "Glada", Herring dives into aquatic metaphors: "Who am I? / Do I deserve the sea again? / The slow lapping waves / Bathing my face in light." Future Islands' major strength is how they marry Herring's emotional and poetic wailing with synthetic yet sympathetic backing.

Throughout As Long As You Are, Future Islands seem comfortable shifting moods and tempi. The gentle balladry of "Glada" is followed by the driving single "For Sure" as Cashion's playful basslines dance all over the beat and cooing backing harmonies support Herring's belting in the chorus. The pace becomes frenetic on the breakneck synthpop of "Waking", as Herring waxes positivity: "To be yourself / To see yourself / To see the world is to wake brand new."

Some of the album's other highlights include the gentle "City's Face", a ballad that's delivered with a light, sophisticated touch and sounds almost like a lost track from Roxy Music's Avalon. Then there's the swaggering, airtight funk of "The Painter", and the winsome closing track "Hit the Coast", in which Herring accepts the end of a relationship and equates it with his love of music. "Pressing play on this old tape was a bad move," he sings. "Reduced to hiss / This record I loved / Some record I've missed / Just static - an absence." The song ends abruptly with the clunky sound of a cassette player hitting "stop." It's an appropriate closing moment for an album that pays tribute to the past while emotionally resonant and sonically thrilling.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
synthpop new wave indie pop alternative rock music review 4ad records future islands
8

Please Donate to Help Save PopMatters

PopMatters have been informed by our current technology and hosting provider that we have less than a month, until November 6, to move PopMatters off their service or we will be shut down. We are moving to WordPress and a new host, but we really need your help to save the site.


Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

The Doors Check Into the 'Morrison Hotel'

Fifty years after its original release, the Doors' Morrison Hotel is reissued as a two-CD /one-vinyl set that includes 19 bonus cuts.

Music

Future Islands Continue to Soar on 'As Long As You Are'

Future Islands' sixth album, As Long As You Are, is more of the same -- deeply confessional synthpop -- and that's a beautiful thing.

Music

John Lennon: Revolutionary Man As Political Artist

John Lennon helped transform the art and image of the pop star. His very public political activism and socially and politically aware lyrics have earned him a prominent place in the creative and political history of rock.

Rachel Johnson
Music

Cut Worms Keeps Mining the Past on 'Nobody Lives Here Anymore'

Despite its ambitious concept, Cut Worms' Nobody Lives Here Anymore is as much a product of nostalgic consumer culture as the society it criticizes.

Donate to PopMatters

PopMatters is moving to WordPress and a new host, but we really need your help to save the site.

Music

The Lone Bellow's Socially-Distant Cow Field Show (photos)

The Lone Bellow's live performance was a pleasurable distraction in the middle of a pandemic. But I had forgotten how to attend a ticketed concert.

Film

The Threat of Violence in George Marshall's Western Comedy, 'Destry Rides Again'

George Marshall's western spoof, Destry Rides Again, has a serious central premise; can society function without the threat of violence?

Music

Sly5thAve's 'What It Is' Is Sleek, Soulful, and a Good Time

What It Is, the new album from multi-instrumentalist, producer, and Quantic collaborator Sly5thAve, represents a triumph of musicianship over genre conventions.

Music

Tallah Revive Those Familiar Nu-Metal Blues with 'Matriphagy'

Though marvelous at executing their musical ideas on Matriphagy, nu-metal's Tallah sacrifice creativity for fidelity.

Music

Budokan Boys Ruminate on Loss with 'So Broken Up About You Dying'

The third album by the impossible-to-categorize no-wave duo Budokan Boys is a meditation on death filled with songs that are both strange and strangely moving.

Music

Thornato and Paulina Sotomayor Celebrate Independent Women on "La Niña Grande" (premiere)

Thornato and Paulina Sotomayor celebrate independent women on their new tropical dance single, "La Niña Grande".

Music

Rick Shea Walks Us Through Perilous Times With "The World's Gone Crazy" (premiere)

California singer-songwriter Rick Shea, whose credits include stints with Dave Alvin and Chris Gaffney delivers a dispatch on life of this most trying of years, 2020.

Music

Eddie Van Halen Inspired a Generation of Guitar Dreamers

Thank you for your life, Eddie Van Halen. Long live the music, the joy, and all the little dreamers you inspired.

Music

Touché Amoré's 'Lament' Subtly Reinvents the Past

Touché Amoré's Lament doesn't push the band's sound in new directions. Instead, it builds on what the Los Angeles post-hardcore band do so well already.

Music

Mipso Keep Time on Their Side As a String Band on the Run (interview + premiere)

Mipso present a new music video that shows signs of perseverance and determination that they possess as versatile and accomplished musicians ready to release the fifth album in their nine-year career.

Television

Jules Dassin Versus Mark Hellinger and 'The Naked City'

Producer Mark Hellinger may have committed the biggest crime in the filming of Jules Dassin's classic film-noir, 'The Naked City'.

Music

The 10 Best John Lennon Solo Songs

The 10 Best Snippets from the Solo Sonic Psychology of John Winston Ono Lennon.

Music

Bob Mould Goes Back to the 1980s for the Sound of 'Blue Hearts'

This year looks a lot like 1984 to Bob Mould and he is most definitely, not happy. Not happy at all. His guitar sounds like it's on fire.


Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS



Features
Collapse Expand Features

PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.