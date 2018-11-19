Gabriella Rose Releases Holiday EP, 'It's Christmas Tonight' With Something Old, Something New (premiere)
Somewhere between the pop sounds of the Carpenters and Nirvana's sweetest, acoustic-driven moments lies the music of Gabriella Rose.
Sixteen-year-old singer/songwriter Gabriella Rose presents her original Christmas song, "It's Christmas Tonight". Part of a new EP, also titled It's Christmas Tonight, due November 20, is a jangly and soothing slice of holiday music that doesn't overstate its purpose. In the way that Joni Mitchell's "River" is sometimes mistaken for a Christmas song, "It's Christmas Tonight" might become a song for all seasons. That said, her rendition of "Silver Bells" is a refreshing take on a piece that one would otherwise think played out.
This EP arrives months ahead of the singer-songwriter's Lost in Translation EP. Both may be pre-saved at Spotify here and here.