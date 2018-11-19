Powered by RebelMouse
Gabriella Rose Releases Holiday EP, 'It's Christmas Tonight' With Something Old, Something New (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
19 Nov 2018
Photo courtesy of Transmission Publicity

Somewhere between the pop sounds of the Carpenters and Nirvana's sweetest, acoustic-driven moments lies the music of Gabriella Rose.

Sixteen-year-old singer/songwriter Gabriella Rose presents her original Christmas song, "It's Christmas Tonight". Part of a new EP, also titled It's Christmas Tonight, due November 20, is a jangly and soothing slice of holiday music that doesn't overstate its purpose. In the way that Joni Mitchell's "River" is sometimes mistaken for a Christmas song, "It's Christmas Tonight" might become a song for all seasons. That said, her rendition of "Silver Bells" is a refreshing take on a piece that one would otherwise think played out.

This EP arrives months ahead of the singer-songwriter's Lost in Translation EP. Both may be pre-saved at Spotify here and here.

