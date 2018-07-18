Books18 Jul 2018
Genre-defying Author Jeffrey Wilson Discusses His Ethnographic Novel, 'The Instinct for Cooperation' in This Exclusive Video
(Image courtesy of Seven Stories Press)
Wilson, with artist Eliseu Gouveia, explores real people's lives on the frontlines of America's struggle for economic justice and human dignity through the lens of Chomsky's political analysis.
Resistance against profit over people, the tenet of Neoliberal Capitalism, is gaining steam in America and elsewhere in the world. Wilson and Gouveia offer an intelligent and accessible graphic novel stemmed from interviews between philosopher and cultural critic Noam Chomsky and media analyst Robert McChesney, and interviews with struggling Americans.
See also Chris Gavaler's review of Instinct for Cooperation, here.
mixed media seven stories press noam chomsky the instinct for cooperation a graphic novel conversation with noam chomsky eliseu gouveiacancel jeffrey wilson nonfiction graphic novel journalism interviews author reading