Get Married Seek Purpose With "Adam West" (premiere)
Pop-punk's Get Married recently released Songs For the Sleepless, and the video for "Adam West" puts the band's sturdy blue-collar punk sound on full display.
Get Married presents a new video for the track, "Adam West", culled from the group's latest album, Songs for the Sleepless out now on Wiretap/Asian Man. The band's sturdy blue-collar punk aesthetic is on full display via this tune with its tales of the pendulum swing between hope and hopelessness.
Vocalist Jaake Margo says, "This is a song about trying to find purpose in a miserable existence. The video was shot by Brandon Lee in San Jose in the May of 2019. We're very excited to have the video released."
In addition to Songs For The Sleepless, Get Married will issue a new four-way split EP with Sarchasm, Grumpster, and Danger Inc coming on vinyl via Asian Man in December as well as their annual hometown holiday/record release show on 20 December. in San Jose at the Art Boutiki.