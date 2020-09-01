Music

Ghetto Kumbé's First LP Is Roots Music From the Future

Parker Desautell
01 Sep 2020

What sets Ghetto Kumbé apart is their ability to mix the traditional and modern so seamlessly in their music. One minute you're on a Colombian dance floor, and the next you're singing along with the tribes of West Africa.

Ghetto Kumbe
Ghetto Kumbe

ZZK Records

31 July 2020

"We created an African tribe look from the future. A psychedelic African tribe from the 21st century," says Edgardo Garces (aka Guajiro), in regard to Ghetto Kumbé's aesthetic. This is evident from the Afrofuturistic album art on the group's debut LP. It's also evident in their music, in its mishmash of traditional African rhythms and popular Latin house beats. There's something raw, primal, and earthy in Ghetto Kumbé's music, with its hand drums, wood flutes, and call-and-response vocals. But it's also full of funky bass, Caribbean grooves, and hi-fi electronic production, lending it an Afrofuturism aura.

The group consists of Guajiro, Chongo (Juan Carlos Puello), and Doctor Keyta (Andres Mercado). Their first EP, 2016's Kumbé, showed flashes of greatness. But 2017's Soy Selva is where they really put it all together. On tracks like "Ware Warrior" and "Dagbani Dance", they fused classic Latin beats and raps with choral vocals that sounded straight out of the African heartland. There was a foreboding tone to many of the songs, with lots of eerie flutes, rumbling bass, and sinister vocals. On their first full-length album, Ghetto Kumbé, things are brighter, but by no means lighter. These 11 tracks pack a powerful, politically-charged gut-punch. They prove this trio is here to stay.

Songs like and "Sola" and "Esta Pillao" unite bongos and shakers with pummeling kick drums. On the club-ready "Cara a Cara", the group combine classic Spanish guitar work with an aggressive Latin groove and gorgeous call-and-response vocals. Even the album's lone instrumental track, "Interludio", goes hard, featuring one of the tightest drum workouts you'll hear all year. It's supposed to be an interlude, but it feels too good for one.

The group often take turns rapping and singing, with Chongo doing most of the rapping and all three singing many of the choruses together. Their chemistry works brilliantly, especially on tracks like "Vamo a Dale Duro". Guajiro sings the opening verse, Chongo raps the second, and all three join forces in the chorus. The lyrics are intensely political, with Chongo rapping: "Trasnocho sin parar, con la justicia el maltrato / Tu supuesto trato, solo dolor nos trajo" ("I stay up all night without stopping, with justice for your mistreatment / Your so-called deal only brought us pain"). The song is a scathing critique of hyper-capitalist systems and the divisions they foster between rich and poor. The chorus is irresistibly catchy and takes place amidst a backdrop of stampeding bongos and airy reed flutes. It proves that as great as Soy Selva was, Ghetto Kumbé's tight songwriting and knack for hooks have only improved.

The best moment on the album, however, belongs to "Tambo". The song opens with a series of echoey wah-wah synths and light, skittering hand drums. Then Keyta steps in and delivers an absolutely soaring vocal melody with rallying calls of "tambo" ("drum") from the other bandmates. Keyta sings, "Tambo, tambo, tambo, sacame esta pena, aliviame el dolor" ("drum, drum, drum, take this suffering out of me, relieve my pain"). The way Keyta's vocals rise and swoop over the instrumentals, ascending in pitch with each repetition of "tambo", only adds to the lyrics' catharsis. This is a song that tugs at your heartstrings, so directly and so viscerally, you can feel the weight being lifted off your shoulders as Keyta sings. It's the most beautiful thing Ghetto Kumbé have written yet.

The LP has two features, and both of them land. Kombelisa Mi raps on the last track, "Lengua Ri Suto", adding flair to one of the album's weaker, less melodic pieces. Melanie Bourire, a member of the French group Saodaj, sings on "Djabe". Her vocals lend a haunting quality to the music, offsetting Chongo's more aggressive, nasally rapping. These features only strengthen an album that was already strong, to begin with.

Ghetto Kumbé's chemistry, virtuosity, and songcraft just keep getting better. However, what sets them apart is their ability to mix the traditional and modern so seamlessly in their music. One minute you're on a Colombian dance floor, and the next, you're singing along with the tribes of West Africa. Ghetto Kumbé's fusion of roots music with bass-driven dance bangers may have its parallels — the world of Afro-futurism stretches far and wide these days — but their execution is unmatched.

Related Articles Around the Web
afro-caribbean electronic afrohouse world music zzk records music review afrofuturism ghetto kumbé
8


Music

Books

Film

Recent
Interviews

The Wisdom, Worry, and Wonder of Hit-Making Producer Ricky Reed

As the go-to producer for everyone from Lizzo to Twenty-One Pilots, Ricky Reed is at the top of his game. Yet in talking about his new solo venture The Room, the hitmaker opens up about his inspirations, his collaborators, and his hopes for a better future.

Mixed Media

Raul Midón Gets Topical With "Dancing Off the Edge" (premiere)

Raul Midón's "Dancing Off the Edge" balances the realities of 2020 with musical uplift and his singular soulfulness.

Music

Debbie LaGrange and Michot's Melody Makers Deliver "La chanson des moustiques" (premiere + interview)

Diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, former nurse Debbie LaGrange turned to songwriting and celebrating the preservation of the Cajun-French language and heritage.

Music

Bill Callahan's 'Gold Record' Offers Snapshots of Moments in Time

Former Smog songsmith Bill Callahan offers sparse and dry-recorded acoustic portraits on Gold Record.

Music

What Old School Hip-Hop Has to Say About Our Political Moment

Beyond NWA and Public Enemy: rappers have been sounding the alarm about police brutality since the birth of hip-hop.

Music

Canadian Producer Whipped Cream Captures the Zeitgeist on 'Who Is Whipped Cream?'

Whipped Cream's debut is a perfect tonic to all the bottled-up rage and pent-up energy many of us are feeling this year while reminding our bodies of the dancefloors to which we will one day return.

Music

Ghetto Kumbé's First LP Is Roots Music From the Future

What sets Ghetto Kumbé apart is their ability to mix the traditional and modern so seamlessly in their music. One minute you're on a Colombian dance floor, and the next you're singing along with the tribes of West Africa.

Music

Ruston Kelly Talks About Facing His Demons on 'Shape & Destroy'

Singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly discusses his new album, Shape & Destroy, facing demons, and working with family.

Film

Honest Deception in Preston Sturges' 'The Lady Eve'

Preston Sturges' The Lady Eve demonstrates that somewhere within the convolution of deception (self-deception included) lies a truth that persists all the same.

Music

MetalMatters: August 2020 - Busier Than Usual

In a packed month with 20 great new heavy metal records, Faceless Burial and Necrot stun with their death metal prowess, Jaye Jayle and Steve Von Till break ranks, and Primitive Man gaze further into the abyss.

Music

Katy Perry Struggles to Get Out of Her Head on 'Smile'

Think of Smile as Katy Perry doing the work to (eventually) get her groove back: she's recharging. Smile plays like a necessary centering exercise, indulging her insecurities and less surefire instincts.

Film

Douglas Sirk's Oppressive and Beautiful Worlds

That today's viewers can't easily fall into the fantasy of Rock Hudson as an "Indian" in Taza Son of Cochise -- one of three films discussed here -- provides its own distancing and underlining of the themes that make it Sirkian, the rampant phoniness used as a vehicle for something true.

Music

The Traditional American Motifs in Bob Dylan's 'Highway 61 Revisited'

Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisited is 55 years old this weekend. The middle album of his masterful mid-1960's trilogy saw Dylan saying goodbye to his role as a noble and pure folk spokesman.

Music

Ruston Kelly Finds Relief and Refinement on 'Shape & Destroy'

On Shape & Destroy, country music's Ruston Kelly finds a way to offer an unbroken hallelujah.

Film

"The Personal History of David Copperfield" Puts a Playful Spin on Dickens' Social-Climbing Epic

Armando Iannucci veers sharply from pitch-black satire to a more upbeat comedy with The Personal History of David Copperfield, starring Dev Patel as a hero who would have been eaten alive in Veep.

Music

'Opening Night' Is an Audacious, Breathless Debut from the Blam Blams

Nashville glam-rockers, the Blam Blams' Opening Night is a glittery concept album overflowing with skill and melody.

Music

"Let the Sunshine In" with Tony-Winning Legend Melba Moore

After blazing trails at the Met and in the Broadway cast of Hair, Melba Moore reflects on her groundbreaking career while celebrating a pair of new gospel and dance releases.

Music

St. South Processes Romantic Trauma Through Electrosoul on 'Get Well Soon'

St. South has released a debut album full of raw emotions and intimate bedroom pop. Get Well Soon is a loose concept record about a breakup and the variety of responses it produces.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS


Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.