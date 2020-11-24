Forest Whitaker Film 'Ghost Dog' Is a Sampler's Paradise

Jarmusch's 1999 classic Ghost Dog, now in a Criterion edition, freely mixes and matches Bushido philosophy, Mafia and samurai flicks, Ryūnosuke Akutagawa, and lo-fi hip-hop into a sly and dreamy comedy about role-playing.

