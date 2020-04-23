Post-Punk's Ghost Work Get Real With "Go Stat" (premiere)
Ghost Work features former/current members of Seaweed, Minus the Bear, Snapcase, and the group offer up a delicious blend of punk rock/post-punk goodness on "Go Stat".
Ghost Work brings together current and former members of Seaweed (Aaron Stauffer, vocals, guitar), Snapcase (Dustin Perry, bass), Milemarker (Sean Husick, guitar) and Minus the Bear (drums). The group blends various punk rock and post-punk influences on their full-length debut, You'll Be Buried With, out 5 June. The album was recorded in various locations across the U.S. and mixed by Chris Rakestraw (Danzig, Megadeth, Retox, Deftones).
"Go Stat" provides listeners with a unique view of the group's sound: Clanging guitars, intricate rhythms and vocals that stab directly into the heart of the listener with vision and passion.