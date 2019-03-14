Swiss DJ Gil Glaze Fires Off Another Surefire Summer Anthem with "Young Forever" (premiere)
Swiss DJ and producer Gil Glaze turns his attention to burning up the airwaves on his new crossover single "Young Forever" featuring the vocal talents of Annabel Turner.
Having ignited dance floors across Europe throughout 2018, Swiss DJ and producer Gil Glaze turns his attention to burning up the airwaves on his new crossover single "Young Forever" featuring the vocal talents of Annabel Turner.
Hitting like the first rays of sunshine on a cloudless day with warm, shimmering piano and gently swelling organ-like synths, "Young Forever" is a dance track awash with possibilities. Central to it are Annabel Turner's glowing vocals as she sings about living in the moment and holding on to your youth while you can. Joined by an ascending keyboard motif, Glaze holds back the tide before a steady stream of danceable, popping beats and handicapped percussion flood the senses.
With "Young Forever", Glaze has written a surefire summer dance anthem that has every chance of crossing over into the mainstream.