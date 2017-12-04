Powered by RebelMouse
TV

'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' Is Stuck in Years' Prior

Erin Giannini
6m
Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (2016) (Photo by Saeed Adyani/Netflix/Saeed Adyani/Netflix / IMDB)

In the world of Gilmore Girls, there's no transcending one's upbringing. For a bright, witty, and colorful series, it's a dark and depressing message.

There's a particular pleasure found in watching serialized television; characters grow and develop, the ongoing story is like a novel in visual form. A good series reveals the seeds within its protagonists and antagonists, we watch who them grow, their eventual fates arise naturally from a confluence of plot and characterization.


Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life: Season 1

Amy Sherman-Palladino

Cast: Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Scott Patterson

Year: 2016

Gilmore Girls is one such series. The story—a single mom, Lorelai (Lauren Graham) whom, upon getting pregnant at 16, left behind her upscale Hartford society life to raise her daughter without interference—starts when that daughter, also Lorelai, but called Rory (Alexis Bledel), is now the same age as her mother was when Rory was born, and she's just been accepted to prep school. Lorelai must swallow her pride and resentment and ask her parents for financial help.

The rest of the series follows mother and daughter (and grandparents) as they navigate family, friendship, romantic, and professional relationships, ending with Rory's graduation from Yale and the start of her journalism career. By the end of the series, Rory has decided to strike out on her own, without parental supervision or romantic entanglements, and Lorelai has come to an understanding with both her on-again/off-again significant other, Luke Danes (Scott Patterson), and her parents, Richard (Edward Herrmann) and Emily (Kelly Bishop) Gilmore. Indeed, one of the last things Rory says to her mother is "You've given me everything I need," a nicely touching moment that also serves as an endorsement for differences in Rory's upbringing (middle class, working parent, close and understanding relationship) versus Lorelai's (upper class and socially and emotionally restrictive).

The final season of the original series, however, was plagued by production-side issues, particularly a breakdown in contract negotiations between series creator and showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino and the CW network, which resulted in both Sherman-Palladino and her husband and co-showrunner Daniel leaving the series after the sixth season. Given that the narrative and much of the writing of the series had been developed by the Palladinos—as well as the messy storylines that characterized season six (introducing a secret love child of Luke's, or Lorelai giving Luke an ultimatum, then showing up at Rory's father's door in the final scene of the season)—meant that the series' final season was operating with serious deficits. The signature writing style that characterized the Palladino era was notably absent, and much of the season was taken up with the series painting itself out of the plot and character corners in which the Palladinos had left it. That Sherman-Palladino had frequently claimed to have written the final six words of the series at the time as she'd written the pilot was an enduring mystery that seemed destined never to be solved with their departure.

Enter Netflix, which agreed to revive the series on its platform, in four 90-minute episodes now known as Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Revisiting the characters ten years after the final season, the series was structured so that each episode covered a single season: "Winter", "Spring", "Summer", and "Fall". Finally, viewers would be privy to those elusive final six words -- with the added bonus of escapism from a contentious and ugly presidential election in the real world -- into a quirky small town with equally quirky characters

Maybe it was the 2016 US Presidential election itself, or the death of Edward Herrmann, whose nuanced performance as the Gilmore family patriarch and strong advocate for revisiting the series made his absence hard to take and cast a pall over the series. Maybe it was the fact that both the showrunners and actors claimed to either have not watched or not recalled the seventh season. Perhaps, however, it was the fact that, with one notable exception, the intervening decade hadn't resulted in the significant character growth suggested in the final season. Luke and Lorelai may be living together, but they still neglect to discuss important things -- like whether they'd like to have children or get married. Rory, who ended the original series with a low-paying job with good potential (following Barack Obama's successful 2008 presidential campaign), is reimagined as a trust fund kid flitting between New York, London, and Stars Hollow with few writing credits, and fewer life skills, all while cheating on her forgettable current boyfriend with her now-engaged college fling, Logan (Matt Czurchy).

Indeed, it's the millennial generation in the series that suffers the most due to the revival's self-induced amnesia regarding the final season: Rory's best friend Lane (Keiko Agena), who wanted nothing more than to have her own band and escape the life her mother had planned, limits herself to local gigs while working with her mom in the family antique shop. Paris (Liza Weil), who was Rory's friend and rival throughout high school and college, ended the original series on a wave of success: finally getting into Harvard, with boyfriend Doyle (Danny Strong) happy to support whatever choice she made. Riffing on Strong's own success as a writer in Hollywood, the revival finds the two in the midst of a contentious divorce driven by Doyle's success, with Paris having a meltdown when she runs into a high school crush. Logan, who impressed Lorelai by defying his parents' plans for him—both professional and romantic—works for his father and is marrying the partner they've chosen for him. Even Luke's daughter April (Vanessa Marano), an inventive and scientifically minded teenager, has been transformed into a pot-smoking hippie.

Rory, however, is the prime example of what appears to be the Palladinos' generational animus. The driven, bookish Rory of the original series is nowhere to be seen in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Revival Rory has no fixed address, repeats the relationship mistakes of her teen years by cheating on her boyfriend, relies on Logan's connections to get a sit down with Conde Naste—an opportunity she wastes—and implodes during an interview for another writing job she obviously expected to be hers.

It's the aforementioned final six words, however, that are the most disturbing part of the revival, particularly for what they suggest about the Palladinos' planned arc for the series. Sitting with her mother in the Stars Hollow town square, the newly single Rory reveals she's pregnant. While getting pregnant at 32 is preferable to getting pregnant at 16, or 22, if that was the plan all along, there's a deeper problem at work. Having Rory's arc mirror her mother's suggests that single mothers raise daughters who also become single parents, despite being given numerous financial and professional opportunities. (Even fantasy series such as Buffy didn't hit the "destiny" button this hard.) In the world of Gilmore Girls, there's no transcending one's upbringing: Lane never escapes, Logan never defies, and Rory never succeeds. For a bright, witty, and colorful series such as Gilmore Girls, it's a dark and depressing message.

That being said, there are some great moments within the series. Emily's character arc, in which she comes to terms both with Richard's death and what kind of life she actually wants, is masterfully done. The final episode, "Fall", offers many such moments, particularly Emily calling her society friends on their, to use her word, "bullshit", then selling the family mansion to settle instead into a small house in Nantucket; a house she opens up to those she spent dismissing throughout the original series. Lorelai's call to her mother to share her best memory of her father is moving and long overdue, as were Luke and Lorelai's fairytale-themed nuptials. Rory's conversation with her father Christopher (David Sutcliffe), who shares enough personality traits with Logan to make both relationships a bit queasy to watch, is a well-written and subtle scene whose true resonance isn't clear until the end of the series.

It's possible that these four episodes don't represent the end of the Gilmore universe; there has been some talk of a second season on either Netflix or Amazon (Amazon is producing the Palladinos' new series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisal). Despite my disappointment in the stagnated character growth—or lack thereof—a second season of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life offers numerous thematic and narrative elements worth exploring. With any luck, it would leave the Gilmores in a better place.

Sadly, while the DVD offers a good transfer, it's also a bare-bones release. There are no deleted scenes, episode commentaries, or panel discussions. The ATX TV Festival that reunited the cast not long before Herrmann's death would have been a great addition, or a featurette focused on his contributions to the series. The lack of special features offers little to differentiate this release from its release on Netflix; another missed opportunity in a revival defined by them.

Related Articles Around the Web
comedy drama netflix
6
Music

The Best Metal of 2017

Painting by Mariusz Lewandowski. Cover of Bell Witch's Mirror Reaper.

There's common ground between all 20 metal albums despite musical differences: the ability to provide a cathartic release for the creator and the consumer alike, right when we need it most.

With global anxiety at unprecedented high levels it is important to try and maintain some personal equilibrium. Thankfully, metal, like a spiritual belief, can prove grounding. To outsiders, metal has always been known for its escapism and fantastical elements; but as most fans will tell you, metal is equally attuned to the concerns of the world and the internal struggles we face and has never shied away from holding a mirror up to man's inhumanity.

Keep reading... Show less
best metal heavy metal cloak mastodon succumb royal thunder spirit adrift aosoth elder power trip code orange akercocke enslaved dodecahedron spectral voice endon rebirth of nefast pyrrhon converge pallbearer bell witch doom metal progressive metal black metal metalcore metal thrash metal best music of 2017 ex eye
Music

The Best Indie Rock of 2017

Photo courtesy of Matador Records

The indie rock genre is wide and unwieldy, but the musicians selected here share an awareness of one's place on the cultural-historical timeline.

Indie rock may be one of the most fluid and intangible terms currently imposed upon musicians. It holds no real indication of what the music will sound like and many of the artists aren't even independent. But more than a sonic indicator, indie rock represents a spirit. It's a spirit found where folk songsters and punk rockers come together to dialogue about what they're fed up with in mainstream culture. In so doing they uplift each other and celebrate each other's unique qualities.

With that in mind, our list of 2017's best indie rock albums ranges from melancholy to upbeat, defiant to uplifting, serious to seriously goofy. As always, it's hard to pick the best ten albums that represent the year, especially in such a broad category. Artists like King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard had a heck of a year, putting out four albums. Although they might fit nicer in progressive rock than here. Artists like Father John Misty don't quite fit the indie rock mold in our estimation. Foxygen, Mackenzie Keefe, Broken Social Scene, Sorority Noise, Sheer Mag... this list of excellent bands that had worthy cuts this year goes on. But ultimately, here are the ten we deemed most worthy of recognition in 2017.

Keep reading... Show less
algiers priests the mountain goats the national spoon best music of 2017 charly bliss big thief oh sees the war on drugs fleet foxes rock indie rock
Film

McDonald's Story 'The Founder' Illustrates Yankee Ingenuity’s Fall and American Innovation’s Rise

Michael Keaton as Ray Kroc (IMDB)

Though the word "innovative" is spoken only once in The Founder, this plot point is just one example of how the film deftly skewers the hollow nature of American Innovation, a meretricious form of late capitalist creativity that currently exerts outsized influence on American society.

In John Lee Hancock's The Founder (2016), the turning point for anti-hero Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton) occurs two-thirds of the way through the film, when Kroc and financial consultant Harry J. Sonneborn (B.J. Novak) sit in a cramped office and concoct a classic business innovation. At that point in the narrative, Kroc has comfortably settled into his role as the head of franchising for McDonald's, a former single location hamburger stand he's helped grow into a multi-location business spanning several states.

Keep reading... Show less
american innovation yankee ingenuity capitalism biography drama history mcdonalds ingenuity
Books

'Black Dog: the Dreams of Paul Nash' Gives Chaotic Reality to the Dreamscapes of a War-haunted Painter

While no imitator, Dave McKean shares kindred tastes with Nash and creates a fictionalized memoir and dream journal of Nash's WWI experiences.

"If you want your work to have any value in such a chaotic world," says a cartoonishly proportioned art critic at the onset of the First World War, "you're going to have to engage with it. Comment, criticize it, take it apart, and remake it in your own image." The words appear in a translucently white talk balloon—only one of the innovations Black Dog introduces to the graphic novel form as artist Dave McKean actualizes his character's apocalyptic advice.


Black Dog: The Dreams of Paul Nash

Dave McKean

(Dark Horse)

October 2016

Comics fans likely know McKean from his The Sandman covers, though his collaborations with Neil Gaiman began earlier with their 1988 Black Orchid mini-series and arguably peaked in 1989 with the graphic novel Signal to Noise. McKean also famously paired with Grant Morrison for Arkham Asylum the same year, before venturing into his solo series Cages. Black Dog: the Dreams of Paul Nash is an even more successful solo venture, one commissioned by the UK to commemorate 100-year anniversary of the First World War. Paul Nash enlisted at the start of the war, served two and half years, was injured, and returned home to become a Modernist painter renowned for his surreal battlefield landscapes. The Tate recently featured an exhibition of his four-decade career.

While no imitator, McKean shares kindred tastes, creating a fictionalized memoir and dream journal of Nash's experiences. The 15 chapters range from 1904 to 1921, pivoting in time between Nash's childhood and the war years, while always opening with a photo-based frontispiece on the left-hand page. Though chapter lengths vary, they average five pages before later chapters intensify the use of two-page spreads. The orderly structure is welcome. McKean often follows standard comics layouts, but the effects of his arrangements are strikingly non-standard. This is partly due to the book's 12x9 inch dimensions—atypically large for a comic but common for an art book—as well as McKean's eclectic approach to image-making.

The novel incorporates pencil sketches, full-color paintings, paper cut-outs, photographs, digital art—often transforming at chapter breaks, but at other times with page turns, within a single page, and even within a single panel. When McKean writes "the scene shifts", the literal fabric of reality shifts too. While expressing the world-altering chaos of the Great War, the continually changing multi-media styles also suggest Nash's own search for the right materials to realize or at least evoke the otherness of his dreams.

The novel opens with a first-person account of Nash waking from his earliest dream and attempting to draw it as the impressions fade and are replaced by a succession of later sketches that inevitably both refine and distort. McKean's images accordingly shift in levels of refinement and distortion too. After two opening chapters of finely textured gestural paint strokes and flat Matisse-like cut-outs, he shifts to a fittingly cartoonish mode as the third chapter begins with Nash's father's attempt at dream analysis ("Well, I should have thought it was obvious. YOU are the black dog"), as the two sport slightly enlarged heads and features.

Human figures grow grotesquely disproportionate as German bombing interrupts Nash's wedding and a two-page zeppelin morphs into a painterly precise fish above a cityscape devolving into gray-green abstractions. McKean's figural exaggerations peak with a violent bully of a teacher who literally towers above the adolescent Nash before slapping him into a sequence of blood-red panels suggesting the war carnage yet to come. When Nash falls injured into a trench, his body combines cartoonish proportions with the fine detail of naturalism—a discord that defines the novel if not McKean's style generally.

(Dark Horse)

After a sniper attack, a young soldier's corpse morphs panel by panel into Picaso-esque abstraction While McKean depicts the warfare along widely fluctuating stylistic spectrums, a middle chapter juxtaposes panels of warped but largely naturalistic images with the pure abstraction of watercolor strokes in adjacent columns. Because the superimposed text describes grass growing between the sandbags in the trenches, the otherwise non-representative green swirls and splashes evoke new life. According to Nash's narration, even nature "is dynamic, constantly changing, fluxing, complex chaos."

While digitally rendered words are another of the novel's media, Nash states in the second chapter: "words fail me", suggesting that language cannot capture his nightmares either. The book's words are also appropriately dwarfed by the artwork surrounding them, as if the pages but not their print expanded to fit the book's dimensions. When he doesn't incorporate printed text directly into the art, McKean frames it in translucently colored talk balloons and caption boxes that don't fully block the images digitally layered underneath. While visually effective, the technique also suggests that even when literally forwarded, words are not the novel's primary language.

When Nash's brother imagines the skull of a German soldier speaking to him, its talk balloons are computer-rendered outlines; when his brother dies and his jawless skull speaks to Nash, the outlines become roughly hatched circles; and when Nash next turns to look at a skull in a war-ravaged dreamscape, McKean gouges an empty circle above it, its paradoxical silence speaking volumes.

Some graphic novels read like illustrated narration, but Black Dog is comfortable with an eight-page wordless sequence, and though words appear on the vast majority of pages, their meanings mingle with the artwork, as when a roughly cross-hatched Nash balances uncertainly along a trench boardwalk and his narration describes "the artist's balancing act" and the danger of tipping into metaphorical mud. When he later describes feeling "the texture of the air" in his childhood woods, the referent is also the imagined texture of the collaged image beneath the words.

McKean's image-texts are examples of the "hybrids" and "collisions" that also describe Nash's dreams. His pages often feature two worlds, two styles, colliding. When Nash dreams during his recovery, he wanders from the subdued greens of his hospital room into the thorny reds of an internal forest of capillary-like tendrils. When Nash recounts his first dream about his future wife Margaret, their figures are composed of different elements; though Nash's cut-out self holds Margaret's finely detailed hand, the image also suggests their separation, the impossibility of the two ever fully coming together. When Nash dreams of his estranged parents, McKean evokes their literal and emotional distance through an exponentially expanding chessboard, the black and white squares combining and dividing a puzzle of family fragments.

The novel creates the "sensory overload" that a war vet describes as "shellshock". It is also its own cure, "expression as catharsis", as when Nash' brother takes up sketching to cope with life in the trenches. "When you draw," he says, "or just look at the world with an artist's eye, you detach, you abstract."

Ultimately, Nash chooses to abandon the abstractions of his dreamscapes and awaken from a coma to rejoin post-war life. His reunion with his wife concludes the narrative well—but as narrative, Black Dog is less fully realized. Though we follow Nash through his vacillating dreams, as he in turn follows the black dog of his nightmares, an evolving metaphor for himself, the war, and his isolation, the cast of mostly unnamed characters don't achieve the psychological depth of narrative realism. That flatness arguably suits Nash's broken psyche, while further emphasizing the novel as a tour de force of McKean's artwork—that is a sequence of self-consciously constructed images on paper. I only wish that, for a work responding to a painter's rich body of art, Black Dog included an afterword to discuss and reproduce several of Nash's actual paintings.

Related Articles Around the Web
dave mckean graphic novel world war i neil gaiman grant morrison the dreams of paul nash
7
Books

Surveying the British Thriller Landscape with 'Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang'

Mike Ripley's "reader's history" may only occasionally leave you shaken or stirred, but it does provide a lot of titles to consider for your reading queue.

Mike Ripley, by the numbers, is a former crime novel columnist who has reviewed more than 950 books. He is also the author of 21 crime novels himself, and has been an avid reader of thrillers for the past 53 years.

It's that last item on his numerical resume that was the driving force behind Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang: The Boom in British Thrillers from Casino Royale to The Eagle Has Landed—a sexy title for what Ripley calls "a reader's history" of "that action-packed period around the Sixties when, having lost an Empire, Britain's thriller writers and their fictional heroes saved the world and their books sold by the million."

Keep reading... Show less
sixties british postwar thrillers spy fiction adventure fiction crime fiction film survey literature survey
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2017 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.

rating-image