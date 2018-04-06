Gin Wigmore's "Hallow Fate" Serves As Excellent Preview of New LP, 'Ivory' (premiere)
Gin Wigmore's "Hallow Fate" further solidifies her reputation as an artist capable of incredibly soulful passages that haunt the listener long after the final note has fallen into decay.
Gin Wigmore's new record, Ivory, reminds us that the New Zealand vocalist emerged in 2009, already an impressive force via her debut, Holy Smoke. Ivory, meanwhile, finds the singer sounding comfortable with boomy bass and drums on "Beatnik Trip", which imagines Earthling-era Bowie as produced by Mark Ronson. There's the soul-pop of "Cabrona", which finds our heroine channeling her inner Madonna and "Fall Out of Love", a remarkable confluence of all that Wigmore does. She never wavers in energy, delivering a series of strong, trademark-worth performances. The single "Hallow Fate" further solidifies her reputation as an artist capable of incredibly soulful passages that haunt the listener long after the final note has fallen into decay.
With the release of this effort, Wigmore reached out to fans (and some that will be) to say, "It does feel pretty damn fantastic to have this album finally make it into the palm of your hands instead of only mine. Like every piece of music I make, it is the vulnerable expression of lyrics and the cathartic nature of melodies that makes the process of making an album so uniquely awesome."
She continues, "This album is no exception to that process. However, this particular album is different in that it truly felt like it came together and knew its own destiny with or without me. It was a zero pressure album to write and record, and had me digging into a wide variety of sounds and feels (mainly to satiate my short attention span!), to make way for an expansive sounding album that I am very proud of. So, with that said, I sincerely hope you love it as much as I do. All my love!"
Ivory may be purchased here.