Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Glenn Thomas Offers Bittersweet Reflections on "All You Can Do" (premiere)

Jonathan Frahm
16 Apr 2020
Photo: Chelsea Mandes / Courtesy of Sideways Media

Glenn Thomas illustrates his shift from rock into the plaintive indie-folk of his solo debut with bittersweet jam, "All You Can Do".

After seven years of fronting the alt-rock band Wild Sun, Glenn Thomas is swiftly approaching the release of his solo debut on 15 May. Produced by Jordan Lehning (Rodney Crowell, Kacey Musgraves), Reassure Me There's a Window veers from his previous releases in the realm of atmospheric and visceral rock and into contemplative indie-folk. There's bittersweet reflection to be unearthed in Thomas' new single, the "All You Can Do". A subtle melange of string instrumentation helps to paint a plaintive image, swirling into a percussive, low-key folk jam that captures Thomas' feelings of dejection at the time of writing it. Even still, there can be a hopeful tinge garnered from its message, the implication being to let some of life's low-points be and to focus on what can be changed.

He tells PopMatters, "I remember waking up on New Year's Day last year with a splitting hangover and sitting in shame fumbling around with my guitar and finger-picking the main part of this song. I was thinking of all the resolutions of friends and family I had heard the night before, and in a fortunate moment of feeling like crap, resolved just to accept things the way they were—which often is the hardest thing to do. The lyrics came pretty quickly thinking of how sometimes, despite our best intentions, things aren't always as we want them to be, and not to get too worked up about it."

Related Articles Around the Web
indie folk singer-songwriter premiere glenn thomas
Music

Books

Film

Television

Recent
Music

RJD2 Discusses His Turntablism Roots

By this point in his career, RJD2's ability to churn out head-boppable hip-hop rooted in true-school ethos seems perpetually ingrained. He discusses his new record, The Fun Ones, and more.

Music

Meet Malawi's Katawa Singers via the Retrospective 'Ufulu 1991-1997'

The electro-gospel choir, Katawa Singers, are legendary in their native Malawi, and the retrospective Ufulu 1991-1997 helps show why.

Music

Ben & Winnie Update the Tango on "La Próxima Traición" (premiere)

Tango duo Ben & Winnie revel in creative revolution in the video for new composition "La Próxima Traición".

Music

Christian Lopez Shares Live Rendition of "Who You Really Are" and His Top 5 Gigs Ever (premiere)

Christian Lopez reflects on his top five favorite live venue experiences alongside the premiere of a live rendition of "Who You Really Are" accompanied by a string quartet.

Music

Glenn Thomas Offers Bittersweet Reflections on "All You Can Do" (premiere)

Glenn Thomas illustrates his shift from rock into the plaintive indie-folk of his solo debut with bittersweet jam, "All You Can Do".

Film

'John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection' and the Cinema of Motion

Tennis and cinema, united in their dramatization of time's passage, are about expanding the possibilities of what can happen in a single moment. To McEnroe's frustration, the camera captures and scrutinizes every detail of his performance.

Music

The 60 Best Songs of 2010

Journey back to 2010 for 60 slices of musical greatness highlighted by one of the most delightful expletive-ridden hits in pop music history.

Music

Daniel Romano's Outfit Demand More Than an 'Okay Wow' Response

Daniel Romano's Outfit would be the perfect act for a club outside the industrial park on a Friday night when paychecks are cashed, hard drinks flow, and all one wants to do is get lost in the loud music.

Music

Sufjan Stevens and Lowell Brams Create a Soothing 'Aporia'

Sufjan Stevens' and Lowell Brams' Aporia is ambient music meant to calm and provide a background to the quotidian aspects of one's day.

Music

Willie Nile Celebrates Fans, Family, Friendship With "Under This Roof" (premiere + interview)

Willie Nile moves forward with a message of unity and love in the wake of COVID-19 and remembers friends, John Prine and Hal Willner.

Music

Louis Michot's L.E.S. Douze Release the Eclectic 'Le String Noise 2' (album stream + interview)

The always inventive Cajun musician, Louis Michot, recalls a recent New York City residency with his latest recording, Le String Noise 2, a trip where the Big Apple and the Bayou meet.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS
Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.