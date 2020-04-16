Glenn Thomas Offers Bittersweet Reflections on "All You Can Do" (premiere)
Glenn Thomas illustrates his shift from rock into the plaintive indie-folk of his solo debut with bittersweet jam, "All You Can Do".
After seven years of fronting the alt-rock band Wild Sun, Glenn Thomas is swiftly approaching the release of his solo debut on 15 May. Produced by Jordan Lehning (Rodney Crowell, Kacey Musgraves), Reassure Me There's a Window veers from his previous releases in the realm of atmospheric and visceral rock and into contemplative indie-folk. There's bittersweet reflection to be unearthed in Thomas' new single, the "All You Can Do". A subtle melange of string instrumentation helps to paint a plaintive image, swirling into a percussive, low-key folk jam that captures Thomas' feelings of dejection at the time of writing it. Even still, there can be a hopeful tinge garnered from its message, the implication being to let some of life's low-points be and to focus on what can be changed.
He tells PopMatters, "I remember waking up on New Year's Day last year with a splitting hangover and sitting in shame fumbling around with my guitar and finger-picking the main part of this song. I was thinking of all the resolutions of friends and family I had heard the night before, and in a fortunate moment of feeling like crap, resolved just to accept things the way they were—which often is the hardest thing to do. The lyrics came pretty quickly thinking of how sometimes, despite our best intentions, things aren't always as we want them to be, and not to get too worked up about it."