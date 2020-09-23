Music

Gloom Balloon Deliver an Uplifting Video for "All My Feelings For You" (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
23 Sep 2020
Photo: Joelle Blanchard / Courtesy of Fanatic Promotion

Gloom Balloon's Patrick Tape Fleming considers what making a music video during a pandemic might involve because, well, he made one. Could Fellini come up with this plot twist?

Des Moines, Iowa, has long been best known to Midwesterners for its luxurious truck stops and proliferation of corporate restaurants, which line the fertile interstate terrain that wraps itself like a thick blanket around the city's fringes. There is also, of course, Slipknot. And now there's Gloom Balloon.

Spearheaded by multi-instrumentalist Patrick Tape Fleming, Gloom Balloon's new album, So Bergman Uses Bach to Get His Point Across, I Feel Like I Have Chosen Rock But at What Cost, riffs on a classic Beatles album (you know which one) and the track "All My Feelings for You" takes some inspiration from a divine latter-day Fab Four cut but the sound of the new track, for which Tape Fleming has filmed a new video, is unmistakably its own tune.

Sure, it's easy to imagine that Jeff Lynne secreted himself away somewhere in Iowa, called up Ringo Starr to play some strict timekeeping drums, threw in some Lennon/McCartney humor, then added doses of lo-fi aesthetics that don't sound so lo-fi after all. It's as if McCartney, the 1970 solo debut by Sir Paul, were recorded some 50 years later after he'd had some time to absorb "You Get What You Give", the deliciously uplifting 1998 single from the short-lived New Radicals deep into his psyche.

But, really, Tape Fleming has delivered a beautiful song, the kind of thing that would have been an MTV hit in the glory days of MTV and stands to infect plenty of music-hungry minds in the age of isolation and the growing fear that society itself is on the precipice of utter collapse. If, as Shakespeare didn't say, music be the balm to soothe the fears of societal annihilation, then play on.

Tape Fleming says of the song, "It's about falling in love. You know you can't be wise and in love at the same time. Love makes you irrational, love makes you crazy, love makes you excited, and love makes you a dreamer. Love can make you feel like all is perfect in the world or at least believe it could be!" He adds, "I was thinking about the Beatles song, 'I've Got a Feeling', off of Let It Be, and I was thinking Paul never actually tells you what his feeling is, it's deep inside, and he can't hide it, but never says what it is! But then there's the part where John comes in and sings how everybody had a hard year, and everybody had a good time, everybody had a wet dream, everybody saw the sunshine. This was me sitting down at the piano and just coming up with the feelings I had in my head, the first things I could think of."

When it came time to make the video, he focused on current events to inform the visuals. "I wanted to show what it was like to make a music video during the pandemic and social distancing. I've been trying to make a music video for every song on this record, and so you kind of have to play all the parts when you're making music videos yourself," he notes. "You have to be the star, you have to be the extras, you have to be the director, and you have to be the lighting guy. So you see the music video actually being made in the music video. Which is a very film history thing to do, and the song talks about how, 'Fellini couldn't come up with this plot twist,' so I wanted it to be like a movie set where everything is going wrong, and we are seeing it all go wrong!"

So Bergman Uses Bach to Get His Point Across, I Feel Like I Have Chosen Rock But at What Cost releases on 25 September via Grand Phony Records.

Related Articles Around the Web
pop indie pop pop rock premiere gloom balloon

Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

'What a Fantastic Death Abyss': David Bowie's 'Outside' at 25

David Bowie's Outside signaled the end of him as a slick pop star and his reintroduction as a ragged-edged arty agitator.

Music

Dream Folk's Wolf & Moon Awaken the Senses with "Eyes Closed" (premiere)

Berlin's Wolf & Moon are an indie folk duo with a dream pop streak. "Eyes Closed" highlights this aspect as the act create a deep sense of atmosphere and mood with the most minimal of tools.

Television

Ranking the Seasons of 'The Wire'

Years after its conclusion, The Wire continues to top best-of-TV lists. With each season's unique story arc, each viewer is likely to have favorites.

Film

Paul Reni's Silent Film 'The Man Who Laughs' Is Serious Cinema

There's so much tragedy present, so many skullduggeries afoot, and so many cruel and vindictive characters in attendance that a sad and heartbreaking ending seems to be an obvious given in Paul Reni's silent film, The Man Who Laughs.

Music

The Grahams Tell Their Daughter "Don't Give Your Heart Away" (premiere)

The Grahams' sweet-sounding "Don't Give Your Heart Away" is rooted in struggle, inspired by the couples' complicated journey leading up to their daughter's birth.

Music

Gloom Balloon Deliver an Uplifting Video for "All My Feelings For You" (premiere)

Gloom Balloon's Patrick Tape Fleming considers what making a music video during a pandemic might involve because, well, he made one. Could Fellini come up with this plot twist?

Music

Brian Cullman Gets Bluesy with "Someday Miss You" (premiere)

Brian Cullman's "Someday Miss You" taps into American roots music, carries it across the Atlantic and back for a sound that is both of the past and present.

Music

IDLES Have Some Words for Fans and Critics on 'Ultra Mono'

On their new album, Ultra Mono, IDLES tackle both the troubling world around them and the dissenters that want to bring them down.

Music

Napalm Death Return With Their Most Vital Album in Decades

Grindcore institution Napalm Death finally reconcile their experimental side with their ultra-harsh roots on Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism.

Film

NYFF: 'Notturno' Looks Passively at the Chaos in the Middle East

Gianfranco Rosi's expansive documentary, Notturno, is far too remote for its burningly immediate subject matter.

Film

What 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?' Gets Right (and Wrong) About America

Telling the tale of the cyclops through the lens of high and low culture, in O'Brother, Where Art Thou? the Coens hammer home a fatalistic criticism about the ways that commerce, violence, and cosmetic Christianity prevail in American society .

Music

The Avett Brothers Go Back-to-Basics with 'The Third Gleam'

For their latest EP, The Third Gleam, the Avett Brothers leave everything behind but their songs and a couple of acoustic guitars, a bass, and a banjo.

Music

PM Picks Playlist 1: Rett Madison, Folk Devils + More

The first PopMatters Picks Playlist column features searing Americana from Rett Madison, synthpop from Everything and Everybody, the stunning electropop of Jodie Nicholson, the return of post-punk's Folk Devils, and the glammy pop of Baby FuzZ.

Books

David Lazar's 'Celeste Holm  Syndrome' Appreciates Hollywood's Unsung Character Actors

David Lazar's Celeste Holm Syndrome documents how character actor work is about scene-defining, not scene-stealing.

Music

David Lord Salutes Collaborators With "Cloud Ear" (premiere)

David Lord teams with Jeff Parker (Tortoise) and Chad Taylor (Chicago Underground) for a new collection of sweeping, frequently meditative compositions. The results are jazz for a still-distant future that's still rooted in tradition.

Music

Laraaji Takes a "Quiet Journey" (premiere +interview)

Afro Transcendentalist Laraaji prepares his second album of 2020, the meditative Moon Piano, recorded inside a Brooklyn church. The record is an example of what the artist refers to as "pulling music from the sky".

Music

Blues' Johnny Ray Daniels Sings About "Somewhere to Lay My Head" (premiere)

Johnny Ray Daniels' "Somewhere to Lay My Head" is from new compilation that's a companion to a book detailing the work of artist/musician/folklorist Freeman Vines. Vines chronicles racism and injustice via his work.

Music

The Band of Heathens Find That Life Keeps Getting 'Stranger'

The tracks on the Band of Heathens' Stranger are mostly fun, even when on serious topics, because what other choice is there? We all may have different ideas on how to deal with problems, but we are all in this together.


Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS



Features
Collapse Expand Features

PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.