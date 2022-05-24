Connecticut rockers Goose have performed the song “Arrow” live in concert for many years. The group recently recorded and released the song as a single and video from their upcoming new album, Dripfield, via No Coincidence Records on Friday, 24 June. For this rendition, the jam band have added a pulsating saxophone via Stuart Bogie (Arcade Fire, the Hold Steady) to give the song a serious funk vibe. The music hits a steady groove before introspectively slowing down and letting one’s mind catch up with one’s body.

The song has been a fan favorite. Goose wanted to make sure that the arrangement captured the live spirit. Peter Anspach (vocals, keys, guitar) explained, “The resulting version was created the day we recorded it and was one of most exciting days for us all. During the opening hits, we all took pots and pans from the kitchen and just dropped them on the ground of the studio to create a wilder, more outrageous impact.” The rest of the band includes Rick Mitarotonda (vocals, guitar), Trevor Weekz (bass), Ben Atkind (drums), and Jeff Arevalo (vocals, percussion, drums). D. James Goodwin (Bob Weir, Kevin Morby) produced and engineered the new album at The ISOKON in Woodstock, New York.

Rick Mitarotonda penned the lyrics. He cryptically cites the possibility of seeing the world with one’s eyes closed. The sound of the words matters as much as their literal interpretation with references to “fire”, “moon”, “sun”, and “air”. The essential elements of myth and ancient philosophy are alluded to with a sense of wonder. The title “Arrow” alludes to the projectile’s flight, and the arc it makes in motion before landing. One can understand this as a signpost to what’s ahead or a symbol of what’s past. Goose leave it up to you. Honk!

