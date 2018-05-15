Governors Ball Brings Eminem, Jack White and More to New York
The annual Governors Ball music festival covers a lot of ground musically with headliners from the hip-hop, rock and electronic worlds.
I probably say this every year. New York City's summer music festival season typically kicks off with the arrival of Governors Ball. This year, the three-day music festival arrives on Randall's Island June 1st through 3rd and has an inspired selection of artists, including headliners like Eminem and Jack White, and activities (mini golf!) and food. Plus after shows for those who want to go the extra mile.
This year, there are so many acts I want to see that I haven't seen before. Top on the list, Wolf Alice, a group two albums in now but had hooked me with their awesome 2015 debut My Love Is Cool. I've missed them so many times already and have to cross my fingers that I can even make their early Friday afternoon set. (I'll barely be out of work! But I saw they are putting on an "After Dark" show as well...)
Also on my radar is Moses Sumney, whose album last year received strong praise yet doesn't seem like the festival type. And just to name a couple more, Kali Uchis and Confidence Man are high on my list though not so readily accessible with early Sunday time slots. Their debuts, Isolation and Confident Music for Confident People respectively, have garnered a lot of buzz. I'll make the best of it! And okay, I've never seen Em or N.E.R.D. so Sunday may be a long one...
On the other hand, so many bands are worth seeing again including Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Jack White, Cut Copy, Chvrches, and James Blake. It's a bonus that GovBall invites artists from a variety of genres -- so I can look forward to a mix of rock, White and the YYYs (both slated for Friday), and a bit of electronica with hip-hop and everything else in between.
While three-day tickets are sold out, single day passes remain. Ticket info as well as festival schedule (lineup is below), food vendors and after party details can be found on the Governors Ball website.
FRIDAY, JUNE 1ST
Jack White
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Post Malone
James Blake
Damian 'Jr. Gong' Marley
The Glitch Mob
Maggie Rogers
6LACK
DRAM
GoldLink
Tash Sultana
Alvvays
Wolf Alice
Belly
Flight Facilities
POND
Two Feet
Sir Sly
A$AP Twelvyy
Lou The Human
Lophiile
Slaves (UK)
SATURDAY, JUNE 2ND
Travis Scott
Halsey
Silk City (Diplo + Mark Ronson)
The Gaslight Anthem (Performing The '59 Sound)
2 Chainz
Cut Copy
Galantis
Russ
Manchester Orchestra
Japandroids
Kelela
Brockhampton
LANY
The Menzingers
Jay Electronica
Moses Sumney
AURORA
Loyle Carner
Cuco
The Spencer Lee Band
Mikky Ekko
The Regrettes
SUNDAY, JUNE 3RD
Eminem
N.E.R.D.
Khalid
Chvrches
Lil Uzi Vert
Sylvan Esso
Dirty Projectors
Aminé
Kali Uchis
Margo Price
Vic Mensa
Third Eye Blind
Billie Eilish
Quinn XCII
The Struts
Middle Kids
Knox Fortune
WESTSIDE GUNN & CONWAY
berhana
Alice Merton
Confidence Man
