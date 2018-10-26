Graham Van Pelt Delivers Exciting, Plainly Stated Pop With "Mountainside" (premiere)
Abandoning aliases and going primitive, Canadian electronic artist Graham Van Pelt delivers a performance that is as intriguing as it is honest.
"Mountainside" is the latest single from Canadian electronic artist Graham Van Pelt, culled from his recent LP, Time Travel. Van Pelt has recorded under a variety of aliases in the past, including Miracle Fortress and Inside Touch but this new recording finds Van Pelt being unabashedly himself. It's evident in the minimalistic track, with beautifully-crafted autumnal keyboard lines and a vocal performance that is direct and honest.
Inspired by house music legends such as Larry Heard, Vincent Floyd and Maurizio, as well as the smart disco of Arthur Russell and contemporary acts such as Jessy Lanza and Kelly Lee Owens, Van Pelt worked with a primitive Roland SH-101 synth using its rudimentary sequencer. Working with twin brothers Mark and Matt Thibideau, he has emerged with a song and album that find the pure heart and spirit at the core of electronic music.
TOUR DATES
11/07 Alphaville, Brooklyn, NY
11/08 Deluxx Fluxx, Detroit, MI
11/11 Bar Datcha, Montreal, QC
11/16 Mills Hardware, Hamilton, ON
11/17 The Baby G, Toronto, ON
12/3 Mississippi Studios w/ Suuns Portland, OR
12/4 Sunset Tavern w/ Suuns Seattle, WA
12/6 Swedish American Hall w/ Suuns San Francisco, CA
12/7 The Ritz w/ Suuns San Jose, CA
12/8 Lodge Room w/ Suuns Los Angeles, CA
12/9 Soda Bar w/ Suuns San Diego, CA