Grand Am Eschews Over-Sharing With "Nobody Should Know" (premiere)
Music for a film that has not yet been made, the sound of a steal, the importance of keeping some things to yourself feature in Grand Am's "Nobody Should Know".
Composer James Panepinto has worked on a variety of films and television shows that have been aired on MTV, CBS or screened at Sundance, Tribeca, and Cannes. The screen, however, is just one place where he shows off his multiple talents. Joining with vocalist David McMillin (of the Chicago band Fort Frances), he created Grand Am and from there the pair created the LP Waves, from which the latest tune, "Nobody Should Know" is culled.
The pounding rhythms of the tune are hypnotic, insistent and create an environment in which McMillin's vocals can soar. "This is a song to steal a car to," offers Panepinto. "If you haven't hotwired it and gotten the engine running before the drum kicks in, get out and run. Once the drums hit, you're peeling out. By the second chorus, the cops are gonna show. You have until the end of the bridge to really push it and lose them."
Putting his partner's enthusiasm for musical grand theft auto aside, McMillan created a slightly different scene for the vocals. "We're living in the age of over-information," he says. "We share everything, and we analyze what everyone else is sharing: their thoughts, their loves, their heartbreaks. That addiction to knowing everything is unhealthy. This song is a reminder that it's OK to keep to yourself."