Philadelphia's Grandchildren Get Autobiographical on New, Self-Titled Album (album stream) (premiere)
Grandchildren's new self-titled album is a kind of diary that moves through the couple's nearly decade-long existence. Comprised of songwriter Aleks Martray and frontwoman Shari Bolar, Grandchildren charts their own evolution via seven songs. The material is ultimately "harmonic conversations about their past, present and future", forming "a narrative of both love and longing" and much more.
Forged from elements of pop, electronica, and folk, the Philadelphia-based group create a mysterious brand of music that is thoughtful and uplifting without sacrificing substance or gravitas. One can hear this throughout the new LP, Grandchildren, a story that is both personal and universal.
TOUR DATES
2/21/19 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar
02/22/19 - New York City, NY - Pianos
03/01/19 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's
03/06/19 - Norfolk, VA - Taphouse
03/07/19 - Charleston, SC - Tin Roof
03/08/19 - Atlanta, GA - Union Eav
03/09/19 - Birmingham, AL - Trim Tab Brewery
03/10/19 - New Orleans, LA - Santos
03/14/19 - Austin TX - SXSW Music Festival
03/16/19 - San Antonio, TX - Imagine Fest
03/18/19 - Hot Springs, AR - VOV Music Festival
03/21/19 - Raleigh, NC - Pour House