Great Peacock's "Miss You Honey" Captures Lopsided Love in a Song (premiere)
Nashville quartet Great Peacock pushes out a tune for the brokenhearted this Valentine's Day.
Andrew Nelson, Blount Floyd, Nick Recio, and Frank Keith IV are Great Peacock. Together, the Nashville quartet has been working to challenge perceptions of Americana since it's hit the mainstream, blurring the lines between rock and folk further along the way. Compared to that overarching mission—which has seen them sharing the stage with the likes of Cage the Elephant and Margo Price—what they had set out to accomplish with "Miss You Honey" almost seems too simple. This Valentine's Day, Great Peacock is giving those who are alone a shoulder to cry on, reminding their audience that they can relate to being brokenhearted on the most commercially romantic holiday of the year.
Their notion of empathy is conveyed to listeners in a sweet three minutes and 31 seconds with a message that anyone who's felt all sides of love can relate to. It's gorgeously produced, as well, with beautiful, windswept instrumentation decorating an arrangement that's sold by the sincerity with which frontman Nelson is able to evoke emotion.
Great Peacock's new album Gran Pavo Real is out 30 March via Ropeadope Records.
What is "Miss You Honey" about?
The title says it all! And repeats over and over again in the chorus. The song is simply about missing someone you're still in love with. It's a mix of reminiscing, longing, and regret.
Who or what were some influences when it came to writing "Miss You Honey"?
I can't think of anything that influenced this song other than the act of getting it out. And, the person it's about. The words came out in minutes. It was no labor in writing. Some songs just come out on their own. All we did is write them down.
Any cool, funny, or interesting stories from writing and recording this one?
The only thing that sticks out to me is that I enjoyed putting a reference to technology in the first verse when I say, "Look you up on the telephone." I'm clearly talking about looking at pictures of someone via a smartphone. For some reason, it's not considered "artistic" to reference modern technology. I think that's silly. It's life now.