Grey Delisle’s Fanciful Tales Can Tickle the Funny Bone

Grey DeLisle’s new double album is chock-full of empathetic songs that are equal parts silly and sincere. DeLisle has a unique voice that makes her singing seem girlish even when she’s serious. There’s something comic and odd about the effect. This ambiguity makes the lyrics’ emotional concerns seem deeper and heavier. If one can’t laugh at love’s foibles, is one really in love?

Her protagonists do things like shoot their lovers in the bathtub at a house of ill repute, write the word “lonesome” on their ID badges, and cling to their mama on the way to the honeymoon. The characters share a fear of being alone that often isolates them. DeLisle’s vocals make their solitariness humorous rather than pathetic. We live in an absurd world where laughing at ourselves may be our best salvation.

The melodies seem like a pastiche of familiar radio hit tropes from the 1970s. One can hear riffs creatively recycled as DeLisle puts them in new contexts. This may be a stretch, but it’s kind of like the way Danger Mouse combined Jay-Z‘s Black Album with the Beatles‘ White Album to create mashup The Grey Album back in 2004. Like Danger Mouse, DeLisle goes for the brief one-liners to complement the musical hooks when in doubt.

Her verses are composed of short phrases strung together in brief verses rather than long sentences threaded into wordy stanzas. Even her song titles are succinct (“Mi Vida”, “Red Dress”, “Last Last Time”), seldom reaching four words. DeLisle gets to the point and then just stops. Eighteen of the 20 songs are three minutes in length or less, and only one is longer than four minutes: the tearful “Don’t Let Go of My Hand”, comprising just three terse verses and a chorus. The musical accompaniment, especially Greg Leisz’s steel guitar licks, is its most prominent element.

The tracks do not share a common narrative theme or conceptual framework. The songs work as separate cuts that could stand on their own. The best ones, such as “Sister Shook” and” 40 Something Runaway”, are grounded in true stories. “Sister Shook” is based on Rodney Crowell‘s memoir about his mother being prayed upon by a church member to cure her epilepsy. DeLisle says she witnessed similar exorcism scenes growing up in the Pentecostal church.

The inspiration for “40 Something Runaway” came after DeLisle met Cherie Curie, a former member of the girl group the Runaways. Curie sings on the cut. DeLisle provides the lead vocals on all songs. Other band members include Marvin Etzioni (who also co-produced the album) on various instruments, Tammy Rogers on violins and violas, DJ Bonebrake on drums and percussion, and Murry Hammond on acoustic guitar.

DeLisle’s more fanciful tales tickle the funny bone or make one sob, but they can come off as snippets more than full-fledged works. Songs such as “I’m a Wreck”, “House on Fire”, and “Convince Me” need to be fleshed out to do more than just state the sentiment behind the initial insight. Other cuts, such as “A Coastal Town” and “Who to Love”, use brevity to express intensity of feeling and work better.

The Grey Album showcases Grey DeLisle’s ability to write and sing catchy ditties that flicker for attention. It presents a world where black and white blend into shades of grey and sometimes even have silver linings.