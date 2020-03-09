Grimes - "Idoru" (Singles Going Steady)
Creative, existential bondage for the sleep-deprived, Grimes' "Idoru" is better than any hallucination Titanic Sinclair could dream up for Poppy this week.
Jennifer Brant: Creative, existential bondage for the sleep-deprived, "Idoru" is better than any hallucination Titanic Sinclair could dream up for Poppy this week. Grimes's look is to die for—she's the harajuku/anime-inspired baby doll I wish I was given as a kid to play with. One of her most effortless videos to-date. [9/10]
Mick Jacobs: The introduction resembles a city theme from an episode of Pokemon, just as Ash and co. reach the precipice that overlooks the town below. Grimes will always be a bit of a weeaboo with a penchant for quite otherworldly, yet comforting productions. The thing dragging this track down are lines like "You're so cool/ 'cause you don't think you're cool." How old are we? [5/10]
Michael Elliott: Grimes' ebullience is intoxicating and contagious. The term "sunny pop" may be cliche, but this song - and its eye-popping video - perfectly embodies that descriptor. [6/10]
SCORE: 6.67
- Grimes ›
- Grimes: Miss Anthropocene (album review) - PopMatters ›
- Grimes: Visions (album review) - PopMatters ›
- Grimes: Art Angels (album review) - PopMatters ›
- Grimes - "SCREAM" ft. Aristophanes (Singles Going Steady ... ›
- Grimes - "Flesh Without Blood / Life in the Vivid Dream" (Singles ... ›
- Grimes - "Venus Fly" feat. Janelle Monáe (Singles Going Steady ... ›