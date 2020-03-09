Powered by RebelMouse
Grimes - "Idoru" (Singles Going Steady)

PopMatters Staff
09 Mar 2020
Photo: Video still of "Idoru"

Creative, existential bondage for the sleep-deprived, Grimes' "Idoru" is better than any hallucination Titanic Sinclair could dream up for Poppy this week.

Jennifer Brant: Creative, existential bondage for the sleep-deprived, "Idoru" is better than any hallucination Titanic Sinclair could dream up for Poppy this week. Grimes's look is to die for—she's the harajuku/anime-inspired baby doll I wish I was given as a kid to play with. One of her most effortless videos to-date. [9/10]

Mick Jacobs: The introduction resembles a city theme from an episode of Pokemon, just as Ash and co. reach the precipice that overlooks the town below. Grimes will always be a bit of a weeaboo with a penchant for quite otherworldly, yet comforting productions. The thing dragging this track down are lines like "You're so cool/ 'cause you don't think you're cool." How old are we? [5/10]

Michael Elliott: Grimes' ebullience is intoxicating and contagious. The term "sunny pop" may be cliche, but this song - and its eye-popping video - perfectly embodies that descriptor. [6/10]

SCORE: 6.67

