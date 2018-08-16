Gringo Star Feel the Summer Longing on "Easy" (premiere)
Atlanta's Gringo Star bring new elements to their effortless retro-pop zeal with their new album, Back to the City.
Raised on the simple pop pleasures of a bygone golden age, Peter and Nick Furgiuele of Gringo Star have been keeping the faith in the 1950s and 1960s going on ten years now. Their music's root-level connection to this period has been and remains about a natural feeling, not forced nostalgia. "Easy", the latest track to be released in advance of the band's latest album, Back to the City, captures that effortless zeal in its element, with its accompanying video affably transmitting the vibe in passing sequences and faded colors. The compact string swells in the chorus are a fine new touch as well.
"It was one of those songs that kind of wrote itself," says Peter Furgiuele about the song in an accompanying press release. "The melody was floating around with me for a while on the piano. Lyrically, it's expressing an emotion. Whether it's a feeling of longing for something, leaving something behind, or about the rollercoaster you sometimes get in life, I can't say, but maybe it incorporates a little of all those feelings. Back to the City, out 24 August, is Gringo Star's fifth album, and their second for Nevado Music. Typically self-reliant when it comes to making records, the band recorded and self-produced the album in Peter Furgiuele's Studio 234. They will be on tour throughout the US in August and September, dates below.
TOUR DATES
8/18 Atlanta, Ga – Criminal Records in-store
8/23 Boone, NC – Boone Saloon
8/24 Washington DC – Black Cat
8/25 New Haven, CT – Café Nine
8/26 Brooklyn, NY – Rough Trade
8/27 Rochester, NY – Bug Jar
8/28 Toronto, ON – Baby G
8/29 Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle
8/30 Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme
8/31 Cincinnati, OH – Northside Tavern
9/1 Greenville SC – Pour Taproom
9/2 Asheville, NC – The Mothlight
9/8 Atlanta, GA – Bowery Presents At The Earl
9/13 Dallas, TX – Parade Flesh
9/14 Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas
9/15 El Paso, TX – The Monarch
9/16 Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge
9/17 San Diego, CA – The Casbah
9/19 Los Angeles, CA – The Hi Hat
9/20 San Francisco, CA – Bottom of The Hill
9/21 Redding, CA – The Dip
9/22 Portland, OR – Bunk Bar
9/23 Seattle, WA – Sunset Tavern
9/24 Boise, ID – Neurolux
9/25 Denver, CO – Lost Lake Lounge
9/26 Kansas City, MO – Riot Room
9/28 Macon, GA – The Hummingbird