The Big Ol' Nasty Getdown - 'Volume 2' (album stream) (premiere)
The Big Ol' Nasty Getdown bring the funk on their newest collection of scorching dance numbers.
Interwoven by musical threads spanning from soul, funk, rock, gospel, blues, and everything in-between, the Big Ol' Nasty Getdown are planning to continue the international dance party that they started back in 2011 with Volume 1. Serendipitously named Volume 2, the band's forthcoming new record features over 50 musicians as they perform one massive, grooving number after the next.
Before Volume 2's January 12 release, we have the opportunity to get down with the band's funky new record in full. It features some of this generation's finest musicians jamming as if their lives depend on it, with over 50 of them contributing their work to the album. With vibing bass lines and keyboard solos interspersed between a consistent vocal and instrumental evolution, it's a wonder that even these consummate performers were able to fit all of what goes on within compositions that are often between three and six minutes long.
Yet, they do just that and consistently hit the nail on the head. And, as should be expected of this outlet by now, they do it with style.