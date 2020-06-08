Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Groupe RTD Showcase Intercontinental Flows on 'The Dancing Devils of Djibouti'

Adriane Pontecorvo
08 Jun 2020
Photo: © Janto Djassi / Courtesy of Ostinato Records

The history and geography of Djibouti come through richly in Groupe RTD's sound, a cosmopolitan blend of East Africa, the Arab world, ports along the Indian Ocean, and the current historical moment of increasing globalization.

The Dancing Devils of Djibouti
Groupe RTD

Ostinato Records

5 June 2020

In comparison to its neighbors on the Horn of Africa -- Ethiopia, Eritrea, and Somalia -- or those on the nearby Arabian Peninsula, the Republic of Djibouti is small. With under a million people spread out over 9,000 square miles, it is perhaps best known by outsiders for the foreign military bases strategically located at its eponymous capital city, a port located just where the Gulf of Aden meets the Red Sea.

Less prominent in the international mindset is a sense of the oft-overlooked local music scene. This unfamiliarity has a post-colonial aspect that overlaps with the roadblocks imposed upon the music industries by the authoritarian national government, which has long kept a tight grip on recording albums for extranational export. Djibouti gained its independence in 1977 after nearly a century of French occupation as French Somaliland. No album has been recorded in Djibouti for circulation outside of the state thus far until now.

Ostinato Records entered talks with state-run media outlet Radiodiffusion-Télévision Djibouti in 2016, beginning three years of negotiations that would ultimately lead to the government allowance of three days -- a timeline strictly enforced -- of recording with Groupe RTD, nothing less than a Djiboutian supergroup. Resulting from these fast-paced sessions is new album The Dancing Devils of Djibouti, the first release to come from the nation with the intent of reaching a global audience.

The reason all of this -- the history, the geography, the background -- is important is because of how richly they all come through in Groupe RTD's sound, a cosmopolitan blend of East Africa, the Arab world, ports along the Indian Ocean, and the current historical moment of increasing globalization. Intercontinental dance and dub sounds burst forth from both rising and well-established artists. Moussa Aden Ainan's skillful synth playing is evident from the opening of "Buuraha U Dheer", where they evoke vintage Somali tracks and meld with the powerfully melismatic vocals of young singer Asma Omar. Both alternating and duetting with Omar throughout the album is the equally charismatic vocalist Hassan Omar Houssein, his delivery reminiscent of old Ethiojazz sensations. Omar Farah Houssein's drums and Salem Mohamed Ahmed's dumbek hold down a dynamic percussion line. The group's most veteran players, though, are guitarist Abdirazak Hagi Sufi and saxophonist Mohamed Abdi Alto, both of whom play with outstanding versatility.

Together, the group makes outstanding, engaging music. "Buuraha U Dheer" and its irresistible hooks give way to the weighty, swinging reggae of "Raga Kaan Ka'Eegtow". Abdirazak's guitar adds a tropical touch to the opulent synths of "Kuusha Caarey", the lightness of which carries over to back nimble runs of sax and keys on "Raani". "Alto's Interlude" lays a foundation of warbling synths and twilit guitar ostinati that serves as a stage for the titular saxophonist to bring forth a brief, impassioned melody. "Uurkan Kaadonaya" starts with Bollywood-ready rhythms made especially seductive by growling guitar flourishes. "Halkaasad Dhigi Magtiisa" and "Iiso Daymo" sway, the latter sounding like it could have come straight out of Sinkane's heavily Sudan-influenced catalog. Penultimate "Suuban" offers a chill taste of dub before the final track, the more intense "Wiil Wille", whose roots in Arabic traditions make for a stripped-down and still exciting end to a thrilling album.

The Dancing Devils of Djibouti may be historic, but it's also a phenomenal release in its own right, with retro sensibilities and diverse influences. Groupe RTD know how to start a party, keep it going, and at the same time, invoke the host of places and styles that have shaped each of the top-tier musicians that work confidently together to make ecstatic new sounds. Once again, Ostinato Records has opened up new pathways for global musical connections. Groupe RTD march down them, lighting them up, and showing the world how they see Djibouti -- not just as a slice of the Horn of Africa or a port on the Bab-El-Mandeb or a place of constant foreign flows, but as a place where all of these happen while Djiboutian citizens live and create, and sometimes make fantastic music.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
jazz funk reggae dub world music ostinato records music review groupe rtd
9
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Books

Music and Mind-Bending in David Mitchell's 'Utopia Avenue'

Woven into Utopia Avenue David Mitchell stitches a subtle critique of the impacts of the pot-heavy, lysergic-immersed, and heady music's ambitions on pop culture, moral choices, and even tripping itself.

Music

Michael Olatuja Cooks Up Some "Lagos Pepper Soup" with Angélique Kidjo (premiere)

Bassist Michael Olatuja and legend Angélique Kidjo celebrate life and culture on "Lagos Pepper Soup".

Music

2nd Grade Go From 'Hit to Hit' with Indie Power Pop Delights

Some sincere goofiness would feel glorious right about now. 2nd Grade, a power-pop group from Philly, have the goods we need in heaps on their full-length debut, Hit to Hit.

Music

Bibio's 'Sleep on the Wing' Is a Sweet Piece of Folk Music

On Sleep on the Wing, Bibio continues his fascination with mid-20th century British folk music that listeners heard on last year's Ribbons.

Music

The James Carney Sextet Remain Quietly Essential on 'Pure Heart'

Jazz pianist and composer James Carney returns with a session featuring sparkling collective improvisation and inventive composition.

Music

Diana Ross Mixes It Up on 'Supertonic'

Diana Ross' Supertonic begs the question: what does Motown music mean in 2020?

Music

The Most Memorable Albums of 1999 (Part 2)

PopMatters is 20 and to celebrate we are looking back at the popular music that defined the year of our birth. Part two covers the most memorable albums from March through June, highlighted by monster hits from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Moby, and Travis.

Love in the Time of Coronavirus

I Went on a Jewel Bender During Quarantine. This Is My Report.

COVID-19 sure sucked the life out of things. I found some comfort in Jewel. That's right. Jewel.

Music

The Most Memorable Albums of 1999 (Part 1)

PopMatters is 20 this year -- until October when we are 21 -- and a 2009 special section celebrates the popular music that defined the year of our birth. Today we kick things off with albums from January through March, highlighted by Eminem's debut and stellar pop from XTC and Blur.

Books

Lerone Bennett, Jr. Wrote Black History into Modern America at Ebony Magazine

E. James West's new book explores Lerone Bennett, Jr.'s impact as a popular Black historian. It's a gateway to a body of work that still speaks to Black rage, struggle and hope, yesterday and today.

Music

Mr. Bungle Return with First Recording Since 1999, A Cover of "Fuck the USA"

Mike Patton's Mr. Bungle release a cover of the Exploited's "Fuck the USA". But what does it mean beyond its general timeliness?

Film

'The King of Staten Island' Presides Over Self-Pity

Judd Apatow's latest arrested development comedy, The King of Staten Island, is short on laughs and long on running time.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.