Hailey Knox Shakes Off Negativity in "Bitch, Bitch, Bitch" (premiere)
Hailey Knox sashays through the Coney Island Boardwalk in the music video for her declarative new single, "Bitch, Bitch, Bitch".
Hailey Knox first began perking ears just nearly a handful of years ago as a precocious teen YouTube artist. While she is still releasing intimate online performances today, Knox has now gone viral past her inventive covers and mash-ups as a legitimate rising indie pop performer, releasing original singles amidst opening for the likes of Charlie Puth and others. The 20-year-old singer-songwriter's latest comes in the form of the acoustic strut of "Bitch, Bitch, Bitch". Its music video sees Knox performing the rhythmic earworm whilst dancing betwixt a Coney Island crowd, declarative in her shedding bad vibes and embracing the good times ahead.
Knox tells PopMatters, "'Bitch, Bitch, Bitch' is a reminder to myself and others that there is always something to look forward to. There is so much to be grateful for and we often forget. If you try to appreciate the little things in life and put your energy towards the good things going on, you tend to have a happier mindset. I stress over the smallest things when there are so many bigger issues going on in the world and I'm trying to change that."
"Bitch, Bitch, Bitch" is the first single from a forthcoming mixtape.